“And last, but far from least, is @viibraflutes, an Icelandic, all-female flute septet formed by Björk, so talented it’s worth listing all seven of them: Melkorka Ólafsdóttir, Áshildur Haraldsdóttir, Berglind Tómasdóttir, Steinunn Vala Pálsdóttir, Björg Brjánsdóttir, Þuríður Jónsdóttir and Dagný Marinósdóttir, take a bow! Now firm friends, Björk describes their contribution as “flute folk music for the future”, and not only do they play a wide range of flutes with style and great musicality, they do it while embracing @maggabjarnadottir ‘s graceful and complex choreography.”⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ costume by @balmain custom couture⁣⁣⁣ digital visuals by @tobiasgremmler⁣⁣⁣ lighting by @bruno_poet_lighting ⁣ set design by @chiarastephenson choreography by @maggabjarnadottir ⁣⁣ #björk #cornucopia