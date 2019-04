View this post on Instagram

Team Zopherus has won second place in the latest level - virtual software modeling - of our 3D-Printed Habitat Challenge! 11 teams entered; winners are: 1- SEArch+/Apis Cor - New York - $33,954.11 2- Zopherus – Rogers, Arkansas - $33,422.01 3- Mars Incubator – New Haven, Connecticut - $32,623.88 This stage of the challenge required teams to create a full-scale virtual habitat design, using modeling software. Read more about the competition and view the video of their stunning habitat at www.nasa.gov/3DPHab.