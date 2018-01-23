Y los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2018 son…

La Academia de Ciencias y Artes Cinematográficas de Hollywood anunció hoy a los nominados de la edición 90 de los Premios Oscar 2018, en el Teatro Samuel Goldwyn de la Academia.
La forma del agua encabeza las nominaciones, con 13 candidaturas, entre ellas Mejor Película y Mejor Director, además de convertirse en la cinta dirigida por un mexicano con el mayor número de postulaciones al Oscar.
A la película de Del Toro le siguen Dunquerque, de Christopher Nolan, con 8 nominaciones, y Tres anuncios por un crimen, de Martin McDonagh, con 7.
A continuación te compartimos la lista de nominados:
>>MEJOR PELÍCULA
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape Of Water
Three Billboards Ouside Ebbing, Missouri
>>MEJOR DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwing, Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape Of water
>>MEJOR ACTOR
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me Youur Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
>>MEJOR ACTRIZ
Sally Hawkins, The Shape Of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Ouside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
>>MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Ouside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape Of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockewell, Three Billboards Ouside Ebbing, Missouri
>>MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape Of Water
>>MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
>>MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA
A Fantastiv Woman
The Insult
Loveless
On Body And Soul
The Square
>>MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape Of Water
Three Billboards Ouside Ebbing, Missouri
>>MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO
Call Me By Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly's Game
Mudbound
>>MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
Beauty and The Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Drakest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape Of Water
>>MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape Of Water
>>MEJOR VESTUARIO
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom
Thread
The Shape Of Water
Victoria & Abdul
>>MEJOR EDICIÓN
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape Of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
>>MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
Blade Runner 2049
Guarnians of the Galaxy vol. 2
Kong: Skull Isdland
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War For The Planet Of the Apes
>>MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADOS
Darkest Hour
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder
>>MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
>>MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape Of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
>>MEJOR BANDA SONORA
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape Of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Ouside Ebbing, Missouri
>>MEJOR CANCIÓN
"Mighty River", Mudboud
"Mystery Of Love", Call Me By Your Name
"Remember Me", Coco
"Stand Uo For Something" Marshall
"This Is Me", The Greatest Showman
>>MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
Abacus: Small Enough To Jail
Face Places
Icarus
Last Men In Aleppo
Strong Island
>>MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE
Dekalb Elementary
The Eleven O'clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
Watu Wote / All Of Us
>>MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL
Edith + Eddie
Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405
Heroin (e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
>>MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative
Revolting Rhymes
