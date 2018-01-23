Y los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2018 son…

Ciudad de México

La Academia de Ciencias y Artes Cinematográficas de Hollywood anunció hoy a los nominados de la edición 90 de los Premios Oscar 2018, en el Teatro Samuel Goldwyn de la Academia.

La forma del agua encabeza las nominaciones, con 13 candidaturas, entre ellas Mejor Película y Mejor Director, además de convertirse en la cinta dirigida por un mexicano con el mayor número de postulaciones al Oscar.

A la película de Del Toro le siguen Dunquerque, de Christopher Nolan, con 8 nominaciones, y Tres anuncios por un crimen, de Martin McDonagh, con 7.

A continuación te compartimos la lista de nominados:





>>MEJOR PELÍCULA

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape Of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri





>>MEJOR DIRECTOR

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwing, Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape Of water





>>MEJOR ACTOR

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me Youur Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.





>>MEJOR ACTRIZ

Sally Hawkins, The Shape Of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Ouside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post





>>MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Ouside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape Of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockewell, Three Billboards Ouside Ebbing, Missouri





>>MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape Of Water





>>MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent





>>MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

A Fantastiv WomanThe Insult

Loveless

On Body And Soul

The Square





>>MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady BirdThe Shape Of Water

Three Billboards Ouside Ebbing, Missouri





>>MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

Call Me By Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly's Game

Mudbound





>>MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Beauty and The Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Drakest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape Of Water





>>MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape Of Water





>>MEJOR VESTUARIO

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom

Thread

The Shape Of Water

Victoria & Abdul





>>MEJOR EDICIÓN

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape Of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri





>>MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Blade Runner 2049

Guarnians of the Galaxy vol. 2

Kong: Skull Isdland

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War For The Planet Of the Apes





>>MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADOS

Darkest Hour

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder





>>MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water





>>MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape Of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi





>>MEJOR BANDA SONORA

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape Of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Ouside Ebbing, Missouri





>>MEJOR CANCIÓN

"Mighty River", Mudboud

"Mystery Of Love", Call Me By Your Name

"Remember Me", Coco

"Stand Uo For Something" Marshall

"This Is Me", The Greatest Showman





>>MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

Abacus: Small Enough To Jail

Face Places

Icarus

Last Men In Aleppo

Strong Island





>>MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE

Dekalb Elementary

The Eleven O'clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Watu Wote / All Of Us





>>MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL

Edith + Eddie

Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405

Heroin (e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop





>>MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO

Dear Basketball





Garden Party





Lou





Negative





Revolting Rhymes





ES



