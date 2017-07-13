Estos son los nominados a los premios Emmy 2017

Ciudad de México

Los actores Anna Chlumsky y Shemar Moore dieron a conocer los nominados a la 69 entrega de los premios Emmy.

Las producciones originales de Netflix Stranger Things y The Crown compiten por el galardón más importante en la nueva edición de los premios.

TE RECOMENDAMOS: 'Westworld' y Saturday Night Live lideran nominaciones a los Emmy

Año con año, la Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión reconoce a lo mejor de la televisión estadunidense.

Aquí te dejamos la lista completa de los nominados a los Emmy 2017:

MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA:

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA:

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

Genius

The Night Of

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Robin Wright, House of Cards

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA:

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Allison Janney, Mom

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets

Donald Glover, Atlanta

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA DE TV

Carrie Coon, Fargo

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA DE TV

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Robert DeNiro, The Wizard of Lies

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

John Turturro, The Night Of

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

John Lithgow, The Crown

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Kathryn Hahn, Transparent

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Judith Light, Transparent

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Tony Hale, Veep

Matt Walsh, Veep

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA DE TV

Judy Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan

Regina King, American Crime

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA DE TV

Bill Camp, The Night Of

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan

Michael K. Williams, The Night Of

MEJOR PROGRAMA DE REALITY O COMPETICIÓN

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

MEJOR PROGRAMA DE VARIEDADES O TALK SHOW

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Real Time With Bill Maher









DAPR