Estos son los nominados a los premios Emmy 2017

Los actores Anna Chlumsky y Shemar Moore dieron a conocer los nominados a la 69 entrega de los premios Emmy.
Las producciones originales de Netflix Stranger Things y The Crown compiten por el galardón más importante en la nueva edición de los premios.
TE RECOMENDAMOS: 'Westworld' y Saturday Night Live lideran nominaciones a los Emmy
Año con año, la Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión reconoce a lo mejor de la televisión estadunidense.
Aquí te dejamos la lista completa de los nominados a los Emmy 2017:
MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA:
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
House of Cards
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA:
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
Genius
The Night Of
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Claire Foy, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Robin Wright, House of Cards
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA:
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Anthony Hopkins, Westworld
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Allison Janney, Mom
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Zach Galifianakis, Baskets
Donald Glover, Atlanta
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA DE TV
Carrie Coon, Fargo
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA DE TV
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Robert DeNiro, The Wizard of Lies
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
John Turturro, The Night Of
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
John Lithgow, The Crown
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Kathryn Hahn, Transparent
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Judith Light, Transparent
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
Tony Hale, Veep
Matt Walsh, Veep
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA DE TV
Judy Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan
Regina King, American Crime
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA DE TV
Bill Camp, The Night Of
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan
Michael K. Williams, The Night Of
MEJOR PROGRAMA DE REALITY O COMPETICIÓN
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
MEJOR PROGRAMA DE VARIEDADES O TALK SHOW
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Real Time With Bill Maher
DAPR