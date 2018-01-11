Ellos son los nominados de los Critic's Choice Awards 2018.

Esta noche se llevará a cabo una edición más de los Critic's Choice Awards, ceremonia que premia a lo mejor del cine y la televisión internacional.
El evento está organizado por periodistas especializados de Estados Unidos y Canadá por lo que también se toma como un referente rumbo a los Oscar.
Dunkirk, La Forma del agua y Darkest Hour son las cintas favoritas en unas premiaciones.
Aquí te dejamos la lista completa de nominados.
>>>CINE
MEJOR PELÍCULA
The Big Sick
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Florida Project
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
MEJOR ACTOR
Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name)
James Franco (The Disaster Artist)
Jake Gyllenhaal (Stronger)
Tom Hanks (The Post)
Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)
Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)
Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Jessica Chastain (Molly's Game)
Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)
Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)
Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)
Meryl Streep (The Post)
MEJOR DIRECTOR
Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water)
Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)
Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)
Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name)
Jordan Peele (Get Out)
Steven Spielberg (The Post)
MEJOR CINTA DE ANIMACIÓN
The Breadwinner
Coco
Despicable Me 3
The LEGO Batman Movie
Loving Vincent
MEJOR COMEDIA
The Big Sick
The Disaster Artist
Girls Trip
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
MEJOR ACTOR EN COMEDIA
Steve Carell (Battle of the Sexes)
James Franco (The Disaster Artist)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor: Ragnarok)
Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick)
Adam Sandler (The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN COMEDIA
Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip)
Zoe Kazan (The Big Sick)
Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)
Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)
Emma Stone (Battle of the Sexes)
MEJOR PELÍCULA EN LENGUA EXTRANJERA
BPM (Beats Per Minute)
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
In the Fade
The Square
Thelma
>>>TELEVISION
MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA
American Gods (Starz)
The Crown (Netflix)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
This Is Us (NBC)
MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
Paul Giamatti – Billions (Showtime)
Freddie Highmore – Bates Motel (A&E)
Ian McShane – American Gods (Starz)
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)
Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan (Showtime)
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Caitriona Balfe – Outlander (Starz)
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access
)Claire Foy – The Crown (Netflix)
Tatiana Maslany – Orphan Black (BBC America)
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Robin Wright – House of Cards (Netflix)
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA
The Big Bang Theory
Black-ish
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Modern Family
Patriot
MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Aziz Ansari (Master of None)
Hank Azaria (Brockmire)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley)
Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat)
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
Kristen Bell (The Good Place)
Alison Brie (GLOW)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Sutton Foster (Younger)
Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat)
MEJOR MINISERIE
American Vandal
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
Godless
The Long Road Home
MEJOR ACTOR EN PELICULA HECHA PARA TV O MINISERIE
Jeff Daniels (Godless)
Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies)
Ewan McGregor (Fargo)
Jack O'Connell (Godless)
Evan Peters (American Horror Story: Cult)
Bill Pullman (The Sinner)
Jimmy Tatro (American Vandal)
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN PELICULA HECHA PARA TV O MINISERIE
Jessica Biel (The Sinner)
Alana Boden (I Am Elizabeth Smart)
Carrie Coon (Fargo)
Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)
Jessica Lange (Feud: Bette and Joan)
Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)
