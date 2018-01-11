Ellos son los nominados de los Critic's Choice Awards 2018.

Ciudad de México

Esta noche se llevará a cabo una edición más de los Critic's Choice Awards, ceremonia que premia a lo mejor del cine y la televisión internacional.

El evento está organizado por periodistas especializados de Estados Unidos y Canadá por lo que también se toma como un referente rumbo a los Oscar.

TE RECOMENDAMOS: Guillermo del Toro gana a Mejor Director en los Globos de Oro

Dunkirk, La Forma del agua y Darkest Hour son las cintas favoritas en unas premiaciones.

Aquí te dejamos la lista completa de nominados.

>>>CINE

MEJOR PELÍCULA

The Big Sick

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Florida Project

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

MEJOR ACTOR

Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name)

James Franco (The Disaster Artist)

Jake Gyllenhaal (Stronger)

Tom Hanks (The Post)

Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)

Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)

Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Jessica Chastain (Molly's Game)

Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)

Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)

Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)

Meryl Streep (The Post)

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water)

Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)

Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)

Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name)

Jordan Peele (Get Out)

Steven Spielberg (The Post)

MEJOR CINTA DE ANIMACIÓN

The Breadwinner

Coco

Despicable Me 3

The LEGO Batman Movie

Loving Vincent

MEJOR COMEDIA

The Big Sick

The Disaster Artist

Girls Trip

I, Tonya

Lady Bird



MEJOR ACTOR EN COMEDIA

Steve Carell (Battle of the Sexes)

James Franco (The Disaster Artist)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor: Ragnarok)

Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick)

Adam Sandler (The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)



MEJOR ACTRIZ EN COMEDIA

Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip)

Zoe Kazan (The Big Sick)

Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)

Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)

Emma Stone (Battle of the Sexes)

MEJOR PELÍCULA EN LENGUA EXTRANJERA

BPM (Beats Per Minute)

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade

The Square

Thelma





>>>TELEVISION





MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

American Gods (Starz)

The Crown (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Paul Giamatti – Billions (Showtime)

Freddie Highmore – Bates Motel (A&E)

Ian McShane – American Gods (Starz)

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan (Showtime)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander (Starz)

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access

)Claire Foy – The Crown (Netflix)

Tatiana Maslany – Orphan Black (BBC America)

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Robin Wright – House of Cards (Netflix)



MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

The Big Bang Theory

Black-ish

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Modern Family

Patriot

MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Aziz Ansari (Master of None)

Hank Azaria (Brockmire)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley)

Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat)



MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

Kristen Bell (The Good Place)

Alison Brie (GLOW)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Sutton Foster (Younger)

Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat)



MEJOR MINISERIE

American Vandal

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

Godless

The Long Road Home



MEJOR ACTOR EN PELICULA HECHA PARA TV O MINISERIE

Jeff Daniels (Godless)

Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies)

Ewan McGregor (Fargo)

Jack O'Connell (Godless)

Evan Peters (American Horror Story: Cult)

Bill Pullman (The Sinner)

Jimmy Tatro (American Vandal)



MEJOR ACTRIZ EN PELICULA HECHA PARA TV O MINISERIE

Jessica Biel (The Sinner)

Alana Boden (I Am Elizabeth Smart)

Carrie Coon (Fargo)

Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)

Jessica Lange (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)





DAPR







