Terry Crews sufrió de acoso sexual en Hollywood

El actor Terry Crews reveló en su cuenta de Twitter que sufrió de acoso sexual en Hollywood por parte de un 'alto ejecutivo', de quien no reveló su nombre.

Tras las acusaciones contra el productor Harvey Weinstein por parte de varias mujeres de la industria cinematográficas, el actor dijo que este caso le provocó Trastorno de Estrés Postraumático (PTSD).

La estrella de cine narró que en una fiesta en Hollywood a final del año pasado "un alto ejecutivo se acercó a mí y me tocó mis partes privadas" en frente de su esposa, expresó.

Crew aseguró que le dieron ganas de golpearlo pero "lo pensé dos veces de cómo aparecía" esa información en los medios de comunicación. "Un hombre de 240 libras golpea a grande de Hollywood, sería el titular del día siguiente", dijo.

Después de que sucedieran estos hechos, el actor y su esposa abandonaron el lugar. Al día siguiente, este ejecutivo le pidió disculpas pero no le explicó por qué lo hizo.

Sobre las acusaciones que enfrenta Harvey Weinstein y sobre su experiencia, Crew dijo que "entiendo y empatizo con aquellos que han padecido en silencio. Pero Harvey Weinstein no es el único.





This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME. (1/Cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) 10 de octubre de 2017











My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates. (2/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) 10 de octubre de 2017











Jumping back I said What are you doing?! My wife saw everything n we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk. (3/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) 10 de octubre de 2017



I was going to kick his ass right then— but I thought twice about how the whole thing would appear. (4/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) 10 de octubre de 2017











“240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho” would be the headline the next day. (5/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) 10 de octubre de 2017







Only I probably wouldn’t have been able to read it because I WOULD HAVE BEEN IN JAIL. So we left.

(6/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) 10 de octubre de 2017







That night and the next day I talked to everyone I knew that worked with him about what happened. (7/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) 10 de octubre de 2017







He called me the next day with an apology but never really explained why he did what he did. (8/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) 10 de octubre de 2017







I decided not 2 take it further becuz I didn’t want 2b ostracized— par 4 the course when the predator has power n influence. (9/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) 10 de octubre de 2017







I let it go. And I understand why many women who this happens to let it go. (10/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) 10 de octubre de 2017







Who’s going 2 believe you? ( few) What r the repercussions?(many) Do u want 2 work again? (Yes) R you prepared 2b ostracized?(No)(11/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) 10 de octubre de 2017











I love what I do. But it’s a shame and the height of disappointment when someone tries to takes advantage of that. (12/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) 10 de octubre de 2017







He knows who he is. But sumtimes Uhav2 wait & compare notes w/ others who’ve been victimized in order 2gain a position of strength. (13cont) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) 10 de octubre de 2017











I understand and empathize with those who have remained silent. But Harvey Weinstein is not the only perpetrator. (14/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) 10 de octubre de 2017







Hollywood is not the only business we’re this happens, and to the casualties of this behavior— you are not alone. (15/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) 10 de octubre de 2017







Hopefully, me coming forward with my story will deter a predator and encourage someone who feels hopeless. (16/end) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) 10 de octubre de 2017







