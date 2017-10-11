Cine

Terry Crews sufrió de acoso sexual en Hollywood

La estrella de cine utilizó su cuenta de Twitter para contar cómo fue acosado sexualmente por un "alto ejecutivo" del Hollywood, del cual no reveló su nombre. 
Ciudad de México

El actor Terry Crews reveló en su cuenta de Twitter que sufrió de acoso sexual en Hollywood por parte de un 'alto ejecutivo', de quien no reveló su nombre.

Tras las acusaciones contra el productor Harvey Weinstein por parte de varias mujeres de la industria cinematográficas, el actor dijo que este caso le provocó Trastorno de Estrés Postraumático (PTSD).

La estrella de cine narró que en una fiesta en Hollywood a final del año pasado "un alto ejecutivo se acercó a mí y me tocó mis partes privadas" en frente de su esposa, expresó.

Crew aseguró que le dieron ganas de golpearlo pero "lo pensé dos veces de cómo aparecía" esa información en los medios de comunicación. "Un hombre de 240 libras golpea a grande de Hollywood, sería el titular del día siguiente", dijo.

Después de que sucedieran estos hechos, el actor y su esposa abandonaron el lugar. Al día siguiente, este ejecutivo le pidió disculpas pero no le explicó por qué lo hizo.

Sobre las acusaciones que enfrenta Harvey Weinstein y sobre su experiencia, Crew dijo que "entiendo y empatizo con aquellos que han padecido en silencio. Pero Harvey Weinstein no es el único.
























