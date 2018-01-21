Y los ganadores de los SAG Awards 2018 son...

Ciudad de México

En la ceremonia número 24 de los SAG Awards (Sindicato de Actores por su siglas en inglés) se dieron a conocer a las estrellas que conquistaron con su talento la pantalla de cine y televisión.

TE RECOMENDAMOS: SAG Awards 2018: La Ceremonia; en vivo, MINUTO A MINUTO

Kristen Bell es la primera mujer que se presentará como anfitriona de dicha ceremonia este domingo.

Mira aquí la lista completa de ganadores:

>>>Cine

Mejor Actor

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Mejor Actriz

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - GANADOR

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Holly Hunter, The Big Sick

Allison Janney, I, Tonya - GANADORA

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Mejor Reparto

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

Mudbound

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

>>>Programas de televisión

Mejor Actor en película para TV o miniserie

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Robert De Niro, Wizard of Lies

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies -GANADOR

Mejor Actriz en película para TV o miniserie

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies - GANADORA

Jessica Lange, Feud

Susan Sarandon, Feud

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Mejor Actor en serie de drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us - GANADOR

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Mejor Actriz en serie de drama

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Claire Foy, The Crown - GANADORA

Laura Linney, Ozark

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Mejor Actor en serie de comedia

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Sean Hayes, Will & Grace

William H. Macy, Shameless - GANADOR

Marc Maron, GLOW

Mejor Actriz en serie de comedia

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is The New Black

Alison Brie, GLOW

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep - GANADORA

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Mejor reparto en serie de drama

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Mejor reparto en serie de comedia

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

Orange Is The New Black

Veep - GANADORA

>>>Conjuntos de acrobacias

Mejor Coordinación de dobles en una película de acción

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

Logan

War for the Planet of the Apes

Wonder Woman - GANADOR

Mejor Coordinación de dobles en una serie de drama o de comedia

Game of Thrones - GANADOR

GLOW

Homeland

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Premio anual de los SAG AWARDS: Morgan Freeman





ES