Y​ los ganadores de los Globos de Oro 2018 son...

Ciudad de México

Esta noche se realizó la edición número 75 de los premios Globos de Oro 2018 en Los Ángeles, donde se dieron a conocer a los ganadores de la ceremonia que reconoce a lo mejor del cine y la televisión.

El mexicano Guillermo del Toro destacó en esta ceremonia por encabezar las nominaciones con siete, entre ellas Mejor Película, Mejor Director y Mejor Actriz.

A continuación te compartimos la lista completa de ganadores:

>>CINE

Mejor Película de Drama

"Call Me by Your Name"

"Dunkirk"

"The Post"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Mejor Película de Comedia o Musical

"The Disaster Artist"

"Get Out"

"The Greatest Showman"

"I, Tonya"

"Lady Bird"

Mejor Actor en Película de Drama

Timothée Chalamet, "Call Me by Your Name"

Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread"

Tom Hanks, "The Post"

Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq."

Mejor Actriz en Película de Drama

Jessica Chastain, "Molly's Game"

Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"

Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Meryl Streep, "The Post"

Michelle Williams, "All the Money in the World"

Mejor Actor en Musical o Comedia

Steve Carell, "Battle of the Sexes"

Ansel Elgort, "Baby Driver"

James Franco, "The Disaster Artist" - GANADOR

Hugh Jackman, "The Greatest Showman"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"

Mejor Actriz en Musical o Comedia

Judi Dench, "Victoria & Abdul"

Helen Mirren, "The Leisure Seeker"

Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"

Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

Emma Stone, "Battle of the Sexes"

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"

Armie Hammer, "Call Me by Your Name"

Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water"

Christopher Plummer, "All the Money in the World"

Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" - GANADOR

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"

Hong Chau, "Downsizing"

Allison Janney, "I, Tonya" - GANADOR

Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"

Octavia Spencer, "The Shape of Water"

Mejor Película Animada

"The Boss Baby"

"The Breadwinner"

"Coco" - GANADOR

"Ferdinand"

"Loving Vincent"

Mejor Director

Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"

Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Christopher Nolan, "Dunkirk"

Ridley Scott, "All The Money in the World"

Steven Spielberg, "The Post"

Mejor Guión

Guillermo Del Toro, Vanessa Taylor, "The Shape of Water"

Greta Gerwig, "Lady Bird"

Liz Hannah, Josh Singer, "The Post"

Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" - GANADOR

Aaron Sorkin, "Molly's Game"

Mejor Banda Sonora

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

"The Shape of Water" - GANADOR

"Phantom Thread"

"The Post"

"Dunkirk"

Mejor Canción Original

"Home," Ferdinand

"Mighty River," Mudbound

"Remember Me," Coco

"The Star," The Star

"This Is Me," The Greatest Showman - GANADOR

Mejor Película en Lengua Extranjera

"A Fantastic Woman"

"First They Killed My Father"

"In the Fade" - GANADOR

"Loveless"

"The Square"

>>TELEVISIÓN

Mejor Serie de Drama

"The Crown"

"Game of Thrones"

"The Handmaid's Tale" - GANADOR

"Stranger Things"

"This is Us"

Mejor Serie de Comedia

"Black-ish"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - GANADOR

"Master of None"

"SMILF"

"Will & Grace"

Mejor Actor en Serie de drama

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us" - GANADOR

Freddie Highmore, "The Good Doctor"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Liev Schreiber, "Ray Donovan"

Mejor Actriz en Serie de Drama

Caitriona Balfe, "Outlander"

Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Deuce"

Katherine Langford, "13 Reasons Why"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale" -GANADORA

Mejor Actor en Serie Musical o de Comedia

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Aziz Ansari, "Master of None" - GANADOR

Kevin Bacon, "I Love Dick"

William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Eric McCormack, "Will and Grace"

Mejor Actriz en Serie Musical o de Comedia

Pamela Adlon, "Better Things"

Alison Brie, "Glow"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - GANADORA

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Frankie Shaw, "SMILF"

Mejor Miniserie o Película para TV

"Big Little Lies"

"Fargo"

"Feud: Bette and Joan"

"The Sinner"

"Top of the Lake: China Girl"

Mejor Actor en Miniserie o Película para TV

Robert De Niro, "The Wizard of Lies"

Jude Law, "The Young Pope"

Kyle MacLachlan, "Twin Peaks"

Ewan McGregor, "Fargo" - GANADOR

Geoffrey Rush, "Genius"

Mejor Actriz en Miniserie o Película para TV

Jessica Biel, "The Sinner"

Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies" - GANADOR

Jessica Lange, "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Susan Sarandon, "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies"

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Miniserie o Película para TV

David Harbour, "Stranger Things"

Alfred Molina, "Feud"

Christian Slater, "Mr. Robot"

Alexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies" - GANADOR

David Thewlis, "Fargo"

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Miniserie o Película para TV

Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies" - GANADOR

Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Chrissy Metz, "This is Us"

Michelle Pfeiffer, "The Wizard of Lies"

Shailene Woodley, "Big Little Lies"

