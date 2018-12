Say “HI” to the first Pusheen Cafe in the world! opening 6 Jan 2019! Really stoked to be the food stylist of the menu for THE cat @pusheen! Pusheen, the animated feline sensation, will sashay her way to Singapore for a very limited time. When? 6 Jan 2019 (Sunday) - March 2019 Where? Kumoya @ 8 Jalan Klapa, Singapore 199320 Opening Hours: Tues – Thurs, Sun 12pm to 9.30pm Fri & Sat 12pm – 10pm (L.O. 30 mins b4 closing) Closed on Monday walk-in only, no reservations Price range $9.90 - $23.90 #pusheencafe #pusheen #popupcafe #themecafe #limitedtime #charactercafe #kumoya #littlemissbento #foodstylist #pusheenthecat

