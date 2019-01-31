EDICIONES:
Jueves , 31.01.2019 / 09:18 Hoy

No habrá acuerdo con China hasta reunirme con Xi: Trump

El mandatario estadunidense dijo que las negociaciones "van bien".

El presidente de China, Xi Jinping, y su homólogo estadunidense, Donald Trump.

Washington /

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, afirmó que las negociaciones comerciales con China se desarrollan bien, en un espíritu de conciliación. Además, dijo  que no se llegará a ningún acuerdo final sin antes reunirse con su homólogo, Xi Jinping.

"Las conversaciones están yendo bien, con buenas intenciones y buen espíritu por ambas partes", indicó Trump en una serie de tuits. 
"No se concluirá ningún acuerdo final antes de que mi amigo el presidente Xi y yo nos reunamos en un futuro próximo para discutir y ponernos de acuerdo en los puntos más difíciles", añadió.

GGA

Tags Relacionados: Donald Trump China Estados Unidos Guerra comercial
