El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, afirmó que las negociaciones comerciales con China se desarrollan bien, en un espíritu de conciliación. Además, dijo que no se llegará a ningún acuerdo final sin antes reunirse con su homólogo, Xi Jinping.
"Las conversaciones están yendo bien, con buenas intenciones y buen espíritu por ambas partes", indicó Trump en una serie de tuits.
"No se concluirá ningún acuerdo final antes de que mi amigo el presidente Xi y yo nos reunamos en un futuro próximo para discutir y ponernos de acuerdo en los puntos más difíciles", añadió.
China’s top trade negotiators are in the U.S. meeting with our representatives. Meetings are going well with good intent and spirit on both sides. China does not want an increase in Tariffs and feels they will do much better if they make a deal. They are correct. I will be......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2019
....meeting with their top leaders and representatives today in the Oval Office. No final deal will be made until my friend President Xi, and I, meet in the near future to discuss and agree on some of the long standing and more difficult points. Very comprehensive transaction....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2019
....China’s representatives and I are trying to do a complete deal, leaving NOTHING unresolved on the table. All of the many problems are being discussed and will be hopefully resolved. Tariffs on China increase to 25% on March 1st, so all working hard to complete by that date!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2019
GGA