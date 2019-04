View this post on Instagram

"It's like a good guitar-hook tune. It's a bit like Honky Tonk Women in a way, in the way it's set up. But it was done for Exile. It's got a lot more background vocals on it. A very messy mix. But that was the fashion in those days.” - Mick Jagger on Tumbling Dice #HONK out April 19 #linkinbio #therollingstones #tumblingdice #bestof