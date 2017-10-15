Estas cuentas de Instagram te darán inspiración para viajar

El identificarte con una persona que se parece a ti, con el mismo gusto en tu área de interés, es de lo mejor que te puede pasar. A veces es fácil pensar que, con la falta de diversidad y representación entre los influyentes en la industria de viajes, una soñadora como tú puede desalentarse cuando no tiene un modelo positivo para mostrarte que está bien ser quién eres.
Lo bueno es que hay un movimiento dentro de la comunidad de influyentes de viajes donde las mujeres de color se dirigen a la cima y crean nombres dentro de este espacio. Estos cuatro blogs están a cargo de increíbles damas que hacen lo suyo en el mundo de los viajes y seguro te inspirarán a seguir sus pasos.
1. Gloria de The Blog Abroad
Gloria dirige The Blog Abroad y es una fabulosa bloguera de viajes que lo mantiene real con sus seguidores sobre lo que es viajar como una mujer afroamericana. Ella partió a Europa después de la universidad y nunca miró hacia atrás. Esto la llevó a visitar 58 países hasta el momento y trabajar con muchas marcas. Sus consejos de turismo le muestran a sus seguidores lugares nuevos e interesantes.
I'M GOING, GOING... BACK, BACK TO BALI, BALI!!! There is no greater feeling than returning to a place you feel so deeply connected with. I found my zen in Bali, and I'm back for more! Though I've toyed with the idea of getting an apartment here, my life/travel schedule quickly hinted otherwise. But whether I have an address here or not, this island will always feel the closest like home. If the news has made it to your screens, yes Bali is expecting a volcano to erupt in the east part of the island. But no, that doesn't put me in any imminent danger, as I'm literally on the other side of the island. I truly appreciate the concern, but just remember how the media over-sensationalize everything for ratings. We (the majority of tourists) are safe and sound and things are operating as usual. But please do pray for the 30,000+ locals who've had to evacuate their villages and small towns in the nearby area. 💔 She'll be erupting any day now. We have face masks on standby. I swear Mother Nature will birth a rainbow and a tsunami in the same breath like it's nothing. #PMSing Anyways, you can check my IG stories for some airborne vibes, a new hairdo, and a familiar face y'all might recognize 😉 Crazy week, but so good to be black! *COUGH* I mean, BACK 🙃 Photo Credit | @dakotaadan
2. Annette de Annette With Love
Esta estilista de moda ha creado un movimiento a través de su blog. Después de crear Fat Girls Traveling, sus experiencias de viaje positivas para el cuerpo han alentado a otros a seguir sus pasos y superar el estigma de que las mujeres más grandes no viajan.
"I always thought that my comfort zone was behind the camera. I've worked in the fashion industry for over 10 years and have done everything from styling to photography. I could probably count on one hand how many times I've been in front of a professional lens. It wasn't until I decided that I wanted to take my blog to the next level and become a professional blogger that I even considered creating a LookBook. I wanted it to be sexy and sassy, yet fun and empowering. I also wanted to use minimal editing to show other women that rolls and cellulite are just as sexy as a cinched waist and a beat face when you add a little confidence to the mix. I knew I wanted to make food and travel my co-stars, so I decided to produce a promotional shoot for myself while I was in L.A." #newpost #linkinbio #travelwriter #travelblogger #femaletravelbloggers #TravelFly
3. Erica de Girl, Unspotted
Erica tiene su sede en Filipinas y presenta muchos hermosos lugares en su blog. Mientras que principalmente se centró en su país de origen y otros puntos de acceso asiáticos, también pasó un tiempo en el Reino Unido e Irlanda. Su Instagram es tan vibrante que hará que quieras comprar un boleto de avión para el sudeste de Asia lo antes posible.
4. Oneika de Oneika the traveler
Oneika es una periodista de viajes que pasó de bloguera a ser anfitriona de su propia serie web de Travel Channel, llamada Big City, Little Budget. Ella ha vivido en todo en 101 países.
As a literal and figurative daughter of the Caribbean, the news of Hurricane Irma hit me straight in the gut. While my thoughts and prayers are with the affected, money and resources are what will truly make a difference at this point. If anyone knows of any reputable foundations to which I can donate, kindly forward info. ❤
CR