Esta marca llevó los genitales femeninos a la pasarela

¿Te imaginas salir a la calle luciendo en tu ropa adornos de vulvas o senos descomunales? Pues un par de diseñadores alemanes lo hicieron posible durante su desfile en la Semana de la Moda de Nueva York.
Namilia, marca con base en Berlín, Alemania, presentó botas, vestidos, batas y más adornados con vulvas y senos hechos de satín o encaje y adornados con pedrería.
Las modelos lucieron los diseños de Nan Li y Emilia Pfohl acompañadas de música de Disney, sí, como lo lees. ¿Quieres ver esta reveladora colección?
1.
Look 3 SS18 - The Indiscreet Jewels - Styling: @hollabackboi // Make-up: @kabukinyc @glamsquad Team // Hair: @charliepricehair // Soundtrack: @lukas.heerich // Footwear: @kiragoodeyfootwear for NAMILIA and @pleasershoes // Jewellry: @vickisarge // Production: @kellycutrone and @peoplesrevteam // Casting : @deni.cheng // Eyewear: @poppylissiman for NAMILIA // Zine: @iciio
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
¿Te atreverías a usar por la calle uno de estos peculiares modelitos?
