Soundtrack: 33 canciones para sonorizar (y festejar) este 4/20

Hugh Laurie, Louis Armstrong, The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Queens Of the Stone Age o Cypress Hill son algunos de los músicos que han encontrado en la mariguana una fuente de inspiración.
4:20
4:20 (Cuartoscuro)

Ciudad de México

Cuando el reloj marque las 4:20, los seguidores de la cultura cannábica podrán amenizar la tarde con esta selección musical perfectamente diseñada para la ocasión.

Aquí una compilación musical compuesta de 33 canciones que de forma directa o indirecta hablan a cerca del mundo de la mariguana.

1- Kendrick Lamar ft. Dr. Dre, The Recipe

It’s a beautiful day I guess for a bitch to roll with Andre I guess
Roll it up, baby come lift that dress then roll it up for me when I’m stressed


2- Hugh Laurie, The Weed Smoker's Dream

May's a good looking frail, she lives down by the jail
On the back though she got hot stuff for cell
Why don't you do now, like the millionaires do
Put your stuff on the market and make a million too


3- El Haragán, El Chamuco

Si no se corrige, si no le aliviana, El Chamuco te va a llevar


4- Tex Tex,El toque mágico

Me salgo a la calle y no hay con quién hablar
Miro a todas partes y no sé qué buscar
Tal vez necesite un toque mágico


5- Cypress Hill, Hits from the bong

Let's smoke that bowl, hit the bong
And then take that finger off of that hole
Plug it, unplug it, don't strain I love you Mary Jane

6- Ska-P, Legalización

Sin cortarme un pelo, yo quiero mi caramelo
Voy corriendo buscando a mi amigo Ali (Ali)
Pásame una china tron, yo quiero una china tron
Una posturita tron


7- Brujería, Don Quijote Marijuana

- Bueno
- Mija, ¿no hay crónico?
- Una bolsa de crónico, wey


8- Sublime, Smoke two joints

I smoke two joints in the morning
I smoke two joint at night
I smoke two joint in the afternoon
It makes me feel alright


9- Louis Armstrong, Muggles


10- The Rollins Stones, Rip this joint

Rip this joint, gonna save your soul
Round and round and round we go
Roll this joint, gonna get down low
Start my starter, gonna stop the show (Yeah)


11- Afroman, Because i got high

I was gonna clean my room until I got high
I was gonna get up and find the broom but then I got high
My room is still messed up and I know why
'Cause I got high


12- Peter Tosh, Legaliza it

Some call it tampee
Some call it the weed
Some call it Marijuana
Some of them call it Ganja


13- Bob Dylan, Rainy Day Women #12 & 35

Well, they'll stone you when you're tryin' to be so good
They'll stone you just like they said they would
They'll stone you when you're trying to go home
Then they'll stone you when you're there all alone

But I would not feel so all alone
Everybody must get stoned


14- Lalo Guerrero, Marihuana Boogie

Mi jaina se llama Juana Juana Juana pero ya todos los batos le dicen marihuana
Mari mari marihuana como te quiero yo


15- Queens of the stone age, Feel Good Hit Of The Summer

Nicotine, valium, vicadin, marijuana, ecstasy, and alcohol


16- Juan Cirerol, Toque y rol

Toque y rol dame un pasón
Toque y rol vamos al rock and roll
Toque y rol vamos a parar en Rosarito para fumar
Toque y roooooooool...


17- Simpson Ahuevo, Rollin

Para qué tomar y manejar si puedo fumar y volar


18- El Tri, Presta

Tú dices que no eras macizo
pero andabas ya bien grifo cuando yo te vi
traías los ojos bien rojos y los pelos bien erizos
que hasta risa me dio


19- Apache, Pásame la yesca

La probó hasta Michael Phelps
Es medicinal y natural
Y no transforma tu forma de ser
Es la receta, siempre hasta la metra
Pero antes del Show no abuses
Porque se te va olvidar la letra
Teletubi, esta vaina es como el deporte rugbi
Te golpea y te deja como la máscara 'e Scary Movie
So high yo, positive vibrate yeah
Como un papagayo, volando por el muelle
Aunque la ley atropelle y quieran desaparecer los sembradíos
Creen que acabaran con ella y de ellos solo me río
Cientos esparcidos han recorrido cielo, tierra y río
Y ya es legal en algunos estados de Estados Unidos


20- Los Rodríguez, Aquí no podemos hacerlo

Nunca quise apurarte y que te quemes mal
Mis dedos sólo sirven para tocarte a tí.
Un beso, otro beso y la pena se va con el humo, y
dicen que aquí no podemos hacerlo


21- Barney Bigard, Sweet Marijuana Brown

Boy, shes really frantic,
the wildest chick in town
She blows her gauge,
flies in a rage,
Sweet Marijuana Brown


22- Ramones, Howling At The Moon (Sha- La- La)

Winter turns to summer
Sadness turns to fun
Keep the faith, baby
You broke the rules and won


23- Band of Horses, Weed Party

The wine is there to keep yourself
But don't you ever listen at all?
The parents are enforcing the law


24- Los Sonors, Tócame un porro

Prepárame un porro para bailar
Tócame un porro gozar
Regálame para bailar


25- Los Tres, Hojas de té

Hojas de té
No sé si sirven muy bien
Para poder hacer lo que quiero hacer
No te entendí bien
Tenías o no
La biblia también nos sirve
La fuerza o la razón


26- Soda Stereo, Planta

Sabia savia por mi cuerpo
Como oro de Acapulco
Estoy preparándome
No sé qué me pasa
Que ya no puedo volver
(Al oír, al oír)


27- Lost Acapulco, Acapulco Golden


28- Ases Falsos, Quemando

Me dan ganas de salir
Con mi perro a disfrutar la ciudad
Sin tener que colocarle la correa a su collar
Pienso mientras voy


29- Amy Winehouse, Addicted

When you smoke all my weed man
You gots to call the green man
So I can get mine and you get yours


30- Janis Joplin, Mary Jane

Now I walk in the street now lookin' for a friend
One that can lend me some change.
And he never questions my reason why,
'cause he too loves mary jane.
Mary jane, mary jane, lord, my mary jane.


31- Cultura Profética , Saca, prende y sorprende

Digo saca, prende y sorprende
Déjame probar, yo sé que tienes verde
Desde acá la veo casi fosforecente
Eso no se pierde aquí ni por accidente.


32- Weezer, Do You Wanna Get High?

She said:
Do you wanna get high?
Don’t eat no dinner tonight
I took a road trip to Mexico
And scored a hundred count
Do you wanna get high?
It’s like we’re falling in love
We can listen to Bacharach
And stop at any point


33- Sixto Rodríguez, Sugar Man

Sugar man, won't you hurry
Cause I'm tired of these scenes
For a blue coin won't you bring back
All those colors to my dreams


*Colaboró en esta selección musical Eduardo González


AJE