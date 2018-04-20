Soundtrack: 33 canciones para sonorizar (y festejar) este 4/20

Ciudad de México

Cuando el reloj marque las 4:20, los seguidores de la cultura cannábica podrán amenizar la tarde con esta selección musical perfectamente diseñada para la ocasión.

Aquí una compilación musical compuesta de 33 canciones que de forma directa o indirecta hablan a cerca del mundo de la mariguana.

TE RECOMENDAMOS: Corte otorga segundo amparo para uso lúdico de mariguana

1- Kendrick Lamar ft. Dr. Dre, The Recipe

It’s a beautiful day I guess for a bitch to roll with Andre I guess

Roll it up, baby come lift that dress then roll it up for me when I’m stressed





2- Hugh Laurie, The Weed Smoker's Dream

May's a good looking frail, she lives down by the jail

On the back though she got hot stuff for cell

Why don't you do now, like the millionaires do

Put your stuff on the market and make a million too





3- El Haragán, El Chamuco

Si no se corrige, si no le aliviana, El Chamuco te va a llevar





4- Tex Tex,El toque mágico

Me salgo a la calle y no hay con quién hablar

Miro a todas partes y no sé qué buscar

Tal vez necesite un toque mágico





5- Cypress Hill, Hits from the bong

Let's smoke that bowl, hit the bong

And then take that finger off of that hole

Plug it, unplug it, don't strain I love you Mary Jane

6- Ska-P, Legalización

Sin cortarme un pelo, yo quiero mi caramelo

Voy corriendo buscando a mi amigo Ali (Ali)

Pásame una china tron, yo quiero una china tron

Una posturita tron





7- Brujería, Don Quijote Marijuana

- Bueno

- Mija, ¿no hay crónico?

- Una bolsa de crónico, wey





8- Sublime, Smoke two joints

I smoke two joints in the morning

I smoke two joint at night

I smoke two joint in the afternoon

It makes me feel alright





9- Louis Armstrong, Muggles





10- The Rollins Stones, Rip this joint

Rip this joint, gonna save your soul

Round and round and round we go

Roll this joint, gonna get down low

Start my starter, gonna stop the show (Yeah)





11- Afroman, Because i got high

I was gonna clean my room until I got high

I was gonna get up and find the broom but then I got high

My room is still messed up and I know why

'Cause I got high





12- Peter Tosh, Legaliza it

Some call it tampee

Some call it the weed

Some call it Marijuana

Some of them call it Ganja





13- Bob Dylan, Rainy Day Women #12 & 35

Well, they'll stone you when you're tryin' to be so good

They'll stone you just like they said they would

They'll stone you when you're trying to go home

Then they'll stone you when you're there all alone

But I would not feel so all alone

Everybody must get stoned





14- Lalo Guerrero, Marihuana Boogie

Mi jaina se llama Juana Juana Juana pero ya todos los batos le dicen marihuana

Mari mari marihuana como te quiero yo





15- Queens of the stone age, Feel Good Hit Of The Summer

Nicotine, valium, vicadin, marijuana, ecstasy, and alcohol





16- Juan Cirerol, Toque y rol

Toque y rol dame un pasón

Toque y rol vamos al rock and roll

Toque y rol vamos a parar en Rosarito para fumar

Toque y roooooooool...





17- Simpson Ahuevo, Rollin

Para qué tomar y manejar si puedo fumar y volar





18- El Tri, Presta

Tú dices que no eras macizo

pero andabas ya bien grifo cuando yo te vi

traías los ojos bien rojos y los pelos bien erizos

que hasta risa me dio





19- Apache, Pásame la yesca

La probó hasta Michael Phelps

Es medicinal y natural

Y no transforma tu forma de ser

Es la receta, siempre hasta la metra

Pero antes del Show no abuses

Porque se te va olvidar la letra

Teletubi, esta vaina es como el deporte rugbi

Te golpea y te deja como la máscara 'e Scary Movie

So high yo, positive vibrate yeah

Como un papagayo, volando por el muelle

Aunque la ley atropelle y quieran desaparecer los sembradíos

Creen que acabaran con ella y de ellos solo me río

Cientos esparcidos han recorrido cielo, tierra y río

Y ya es legal en algunos estados de Estados Unidos





20- Los Rodríguez, Aquí no podemos hacerlo

Nunca quise apurarte y que te quemes mal

Mis dedos sólo sirven para tocarte a tí.

Un beso, otro beso y la pena se va con el humo, y

dicen que aquí no podemos hacerlo





21- Barney Bigard, Sweet Marijuana Brown

Boy, shes really frantic,

the wildest chick in town

She blows her gauge,

flies in a rage,

Sweet Marijuana Brown





22- Ramones, Howling At The Moon (Sha- La- La)

Winter turns to summer

Sadness turns to fun

Keep the faith, baby

You broke the rules and won





23- Band of Horses, Weed Party

The wine is there to keep yourself

But don't you ever listen at all?

The parents are enforcing the law





24- Los Sonors, Tócame un porro

Prepárame un porro para bailar

Tócame un porro gozar

Regálame para bailar





25- Los Tres, Hojas de té

Hojas de té

No sé si sirven muy bien

Para poder hacer lo que quiero hacer

No te entendí bien

Tenías o no

La biblia también nos sirve

La fuerza o la razón





26- Soda Stereo, Planta

Sabia savia por mi cuerpo

Como oro de Acapulco

Estoy preparándome

No sé qué me pasa

Que ya no puedo volver

(Al oír, al oír)





27- Lost Acapulco, Acapulco Golden





28- Ases Falsos, Quemando

Me dan ganas de salir

Con mi perro a disfrutar la ciudad

Sin tener que colocarle la correa a su collar

Pienso mientras voy





29- Amy Winehouse, Addicted

When you smoke all my weed man

You gots to call the green man

So I can get mine and you get yours





30- Janis Joplin, Mary Jane

Now I walk in the street now lookin' for a friend

One that can lend me some change.

And he never questions my reason why,

'cause he too loves mary jane.

Mary jane, mary jane, lord, my mary jane.





31- Cultura Profética , Saca, prende y sorprende

Digo saca, prende y sorprende

Déjame probar, yo sé que tienes verde

Desde acá la veo casi fosforecente

Eso no se pierde aquí ni por accidente.





32- Weezer, Do You Wanna Get High?

She said:

Do you wanna get high?

Don’t eat no dinner tonight

I took a road trip to Mexico

And scored a hundred count

Do you wanna get high?

It’s like we’re falling in love

We can listen to Bacharach

And stop at any point





33- Sixto Rodríguez, Sugar Man



Sugar man, won't you hurry

Cause I'm tired of these scenes

For a blue coin won't you bring back

All those colors to my dreams





Corre para la derecha



*Colaboró en esta selección musical Eduardo González





AJE