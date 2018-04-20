Soundtrack: 33 canciones para sonorizar (y festejar) este 4/20

Cuando el reloj marque las 4:20, los seguidores de la cultura cannábica podrán amenizar la tarde con esta selección musical perfectamente diseñada para la ocasión.
Aquí una compilación musical compuesta de 33 canciones que de forma directa o indirecta hablan a cerca del mundo de la mariguana.
1- Kendrick Lamar ft. Dr. Dre, The Recipe
It’s a beautiful day I guess for a bitch to roll with Andre I guess
Roll it up, baby come lift that dress then roll it up for me when I’m stressed
2- Hugh Laurie, The Weed Smoker's Dream
May's a good looking frail, she lives down by the jail
On the back though she got hot stuff for cell
Why don't you do now, like the millionaires do
Put your stuff on the market and make a million too
3- El Haragán, El Chamuco
Si no se corrige, si no le aliviana, El Chamuco te va a llevar
4- Tex Tex,El toque mágico
Me salgo a la calle y no hay con quién hablar
Miro a todas partes y no sé qué buscar
Tal vez necesite un toque mágico
5- Cypress Hill, Hits from the bong
Let's smoke that bowl, hit the bong
And then take that finger off of that hole
Plug it, unplug it, don't strain I love you Mary Jane
6- Ska-P, Legalización
Sin cortarme un pelo, yo quiero mi caramelo
Voy corriendo buscando a mi amigo Ali (Ali)
Pásame una china tron, yo quiero una china tron
Una posturita tron
7- Brujería, Don Quijote Marijuana
- Bueno
- Mija, ¿no hay crónico?
- Una bolsa de crónico, wey
8- Sublime, Smoke two joints
I smoke two joints in the morning
I smoke two joint at night
I smoke two joint in the afternoon
It makes me feel alright
9- Louis Armstrong, Muggles
10- The Rollins Stones, Rip this joint
Rip this joint, gonna save your soul
Round and round and round we go
Roll this joint, gonna get down low
Start my starter, gonna stop the show (Yeah)
11- Afroman, Because i got high
I was gonna clean my room until I got high
I was gonna get up and find the broom but then I got high
My room is still messed up and I know why
'Cause I got high
12- Peter Tosh, Legaliza it
Some call it tampee
Some call it the weed
Some call it Marijuana
Some of them call it Ganja
13- Bob Dylan, Rainy Day Women #12 & 35
Well, they'll stone you when you're tryin' to be so good
They'll stone you just like they said they would
They'll stone you when you're trying to go home
Then they'll stone you when you're there all alone
But I would not feel so all alone
Everybody must get stoned
14- Lalo Guerrero, Marihuana Boogie
Mi jaina se llama Juana Juana Juana pero ya todos los batos le dicen marihuana
Mari mari marihuana como te quiero yo
15- Queens of the stone age, Feel Good Hit Of The Summer
Nicotine, valium, vicadin, marijuana, ecstasy, and alcohol
16- Juan Cirerol, Toque y rol
Toque y rol dame un pasón
Toque y rol vamos al rock and roll
Toque y rol vamos a parar en Rosarito para fumar
Toque y roooooooool...
17- Simpson Ahuevo, Rollin
Para qué tomar y manejar si puedo fumar y volar
18- El Tri, Presta
Tú dices que no eras macizo
pero andabas ya bien grifo cuando yo te vi
traías los ojos bien rojos y los pelos bien erizos
que hasta risa me dio
19- Apache, Pásame la yesca
La probó hasta Michael Phelps
Es medicinal y natural
Y no transforma tu forma de ser
Es la receta, siempre hasta la metra
Pero antes del Show no abuses
Porque se te va olvidar la letra
Teletubi, esta vaina es como el deporte rugbi
Te golpea y te deja como la máscara 'e Scary Movie
So high yo, positive vibrate yeah
Como un papagayo, volando por el muelle
Aunque la ley atropelle y quieran desaparecer los sembradíos
Creen que acabaran con ella y de ellos solo me río
Cientos esparcidos han recorrido cielo, tierra y río
Y ya es legal en algunos estados de Estados Unidos
20- Los Rodríguez, Aquí no podemos hacerlo
Nunca quise apurarte y que te quemes mal
Mis dedos sólo sirven para tocarte a tí.
Un beso, otro beso y la pena se va con el humo, y
dicen que aquí no podemos hacerlo
21- Barney Bigard, Sweet Marijuana Brown
Boy, shes really frantic,
the wildest chick in town
She blows her gauge,
flies in a rage,
Sweet Marijuana Brown
22- Ramones, Howling At The Moon (Sha- La- La)
Winter turns to summer
Sadness turns to fun
Keep the faith, baby
You broke the rules and won
23- Band of Horses, Weed Party
The wine is there to keep yourself
But don't you ever listen at all?
The parents are enforcing the law
24- Los Sonors, Tócame un porro
Prepárame un porro para bailar
Tócame un porro gozar
Regálame para bailar
25- Los Tres, Hojas de té
Hojas de té
No sé si sirven muy bien
Para poder hacer lo que quiero hacer
No te entendí bien
Tenías o no
La biblia también nos sirve
La fuerza o la razón
26- Soda Stereo, Planta
Sabia savia por mi cuerpo
Como oro de Acapulco
Estoy preparándome
No sé qué me pasa
Que ya no puedo volver
(Al oír, al oír)
27- Lost Acapulco, Acapulco Golden
28- Ases Falsos, Quemando
Me dan ganas de salir
Con mi perro a disfrutar la ciudad
Sin tener que colocarle la correa a su collar
Pienso mientras voy
29- Amy Winehouse, Addicted
When you smoke all my weed man
You gots to call the green man
So I can get mine and you get yours
30- Janis Joplin, Mary Jane
Now I walk in the street now lookin' for a friend
One that can lend me some change.
And he never questions my reason why,
'cause he too loves mary jane.
Mary jane, mary jane, lord, my mary jane.
31- Cultura Profética , Saca, prende y sorprende
Digo saca, prende y sorprende
Déjame probar, yo sé que tienes verde
Desde acá la veo casi fosforecente
Eso no se pierde aquí ni por accidente.
32- Weezer, Do You Wanna Get High?
She said:
Do you wanna get high?
Don’t eat no dinner tonight
I took a road trip to Mexico
And scored a hundred count
Do you wanna get high?
It’s like we’re falling in love
We can listen to Bacharach
And stop at any point
33- Sixto Rodríguez, Sugar Man
Sugar man, won't you hurry
Cause I'm tired of these scenes
For a blue coin won't you bring back
All those colors to my dreams
*Colaboró en esta selección musical Eduardo González
