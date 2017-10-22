Nació sorda y así reaccionó al oír por primera vez a su madre

La reacción de una bebé de dos meses al escuchar por primera vez la voz de su madre ha conmovido a millones en Facebook, donde el video acumula más de 16 millones de repoducciones.
La pequeña Charlotte Keane nació completamente sorda en agosto pasado; sin embargo, hace una semanas pudo escuchar por primera vez la voz de su madre gracias a unos audífonos Phonak.
Balbuceos, sonrisas e incluso unas lágrimas fueron la reacción de la bebé al escuchar a su madre decirle "Te amo".
El video muestra a Charly, como es llamada cariñosamente, en los brazos de su madre. "¿Te estás emocionando? Me vas a hacer llorar", le dice la madre. "Te amo", agrega, y limpia las lágrimas de su hija con su blusa.
"Todo el dolor que sentí al saber que no me había escuchado decirle 'Te amo' los últimos meses desapareció instantáneamente en ese momento", dijo su madre Christy Keane en Instagram.
Agregó que junto al padre de la menor ya están aprendiendo el lenguaje de señas y planean explorar con implantes cocleares en el momento en que Charly tenga la edad suficiente.
Well it appears this little sweetheart has stolen hearts and attracted some new followers around here with her viral video so I figured I would introduce our #darlingcharly and give a little background on her hearing loss. Charlotte was born completely deaf (bilateral profound congenital hearing loss). We don't know why or have any answers beyond that at this time. Neither my husband nor myself have a history of hearing loss in our families and nothing really prepared us for this news (shocking news, but not at all sad news). This sweet baby is beautiful and healthy and so capable of achieving everything she wants in life and we will make sure that happens! She got her hearing aids last week and we were prepared for ZERO response- so imagine our surprise and delight when she gave us such heartfelt emotion. She is amazing! We are exploring American Sign Language and plan to pursue cochlear implants when she is old enough! We are so lucky to have such an amazing support system who will make this girl feel nothing less than loved, worthy, and completely normal! #hearingloss #deaf #hearingaids #asl #cochlearimplants #charlyshearingjourney
