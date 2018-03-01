976x659 Jamie Foxx, Daniel Day Lewis, Philip Seymour Hoffman y Roberto Benigni son algunos de los ganadores como Mejor Actor. (Especial)

976x659 2017: Casey Affleck ganó por su papel de Lee Chandler en 'Manchester by the Sea'. (Especial)

976x659 2016: Leonardo DiCaprio ganó por su papel de Hugh Glass en 'The Revenant'. (Especial )

976x659 2015: Eddie Redmayne ganó por su papel de Stephen Hawking en 'The Theory of Everything'. (Especial)

976x659 2014: Matthew McConaughey ganó por su papel de Ron Woodroof en 'Dallas Buyers Club'. (Especial)

976x659 2013: Daniel Day-Lewis ganó por su papel de Abraham Lincoln en 'Lincoln'. (Especial)

976x659 2012: Jean Dujardin ganó por su papel de George Valentin en 'The Artist'. (Especial)

976x659 2011: Colin Firth ganó por su papel de Jorge VI en 'The King's Speech'. (Especial)

976x659 2010: Jeff Bridges ganó por su papel de Bad Blake en 'Crazy Heart'. (Especial)

976x659 2009: Sean Penn ganó por su papel de Harvey Milk en 'Milk'. (Especial)

976x659 2008: Daniel Day-Lewis ganó por su papel de Daniel Plainview en 'There Will Be Blood'. (Especial)

976x659 2007: Forest Whitaker ganó por su papel de Idi Amin en 'The Last King of Scotland'. (Especial)

976x659 2006: Philip Seymour Hoffman ganó por su papel de Truman Capote en 'Capote'. (Especial)

976x659 2005: Jamie Foxx ganó por su papel de Ray en 'Ray Charles'. (Especial)

976x659 2004: Sean Penn ganó por su papel de Jimmy Markum en 'Mystic River'. (Especial)

976x659 2003: Adrien Brody ganó por su papel de Wladyslaw Szpilman en 'The Pianist'. (Especial)

976x659 2002: Denzel Washington ganó por su papel del detective Alonzo Harris en 'Training Day'. (Especial)

976x659 2001: Russell Crowe ganó por su papel de Maximus Decimus Meridius en 'Gladiator'. (Especial)

976x659 2000: Kevin Spacey ganó por su papel de Lester Burnham en 'American Beauty'. (Especial)

976x659 1999: Roberto Benigni ganó por su papel de Guido Orefice en 'La vita è bella' . (Especial)

976x659 1998: Jack Nicholson ganó por su papel de Melvin Udall en 'As Good as It Gets'. (Especial)