-
976x659
Jamie Foxx, Daniel Day Lewis, Philip Seymour Hoffman y Roberto Benigni son algunos de los ganadores como Mejor Actor.
(Especial)
-
976x659
2017: Casey Affleck ganó por su papel de Lee Chandler en 'Manchester by the Sea'.
(Especial)
-
976x659
2016: Leonardo DiCaprio ganó por su papel de Hugh Glass en 'The Revenant'.
(Especial )
-
976x659
2015: Eddie Redmayne ganó por su papel de Stephen Hawking en 'The Theory of Everything'.
(Especial)
-
976x659
2014: Matthew McConaughey ganó por su papel de Ron Woodroof en 'Dallas Buyers Club'.
(Especial)
-
976x659
2013: Daniel Day-Lewis ganó por su papel de Abraham Lincoln en 'Lincoln'.
(Especial)
-
976x659
2012: Jean Dujardin ganó por su papel de George Valentin en 'The Artist'.
(Especial)
-
976x659
2011: Colin Firth ganó por su papel de Jorge VI en 'The King's Speech'.
(Especial)
-
976x659
2010: Jeff Bridges ganó por su papel de Bad Blake en 'Crazy Heart'.
(Especial)
-
976x659
2009: Sean Penn ganó por su papel de Harvey Milk en 'Milk'.
(Especial)
-
976x659
2008: Daniel Day-Lewis ganó por su papel de Daniel Plainview en 'There Will Be Blood'.
(Especial)
-
976x659
2007: Forest Whitaker ganó por su papel de Idi Amin en 'The Last King of Scotland'.
(Especial)
-
976x659
2006: Philip Seymour Hoffman ganó por su papel de Truman Capote en 'Capote'.
(Especial)
-
976x659
2005: Jamie Foxx ganó por su papel de Ray en 'Ray Charles'.
(Especial)
-
976x659
2004: Sean Penn ganó por su papel de Jimmy Markum en 'Mystic River'.
(Especial)
-
976x659
2003: Adrien Brody ganó por su papel de Wladyslaw Szpilman en 'The Pianist'.
(Especial)
-
976x659
2002: Denzel Washington ganó por su papel del detective Alonzo Harris en 'Training Day'.
(Especial)
-
976x659
2001: Russell Crowe ganó por su papel de Maximus Decimus Meridius en 'Gladiator'.
(Especial)
-
976x659
2000: Kevin Spacey ganó por su papel de Lester Burnham en 'American Beauty'.
(Especial)
-
976x659
1999: Roberto Benigni ganó por su papel de Guido Orefice en 'La vita è bella' .
(Especial)
-
976x659
1998: Jack Nicholson ganó por su papel de Melvin Udall en 'As Good as It Gets'.
(Especial)
-
976x659
1997: Geoffrey Rush ganó por su papel de David Helfgott en 'Shine'.
(Especial)