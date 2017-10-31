Policía se moviliza por reporte de tiroteo en Manhattan

Aunque la policía de Nueva York sólo confirmó el arresto de una persona, medios estadunidenses dijeron que el incidente dejó varios heridos. 
Un tiroteo en Bajo Manhattan moviliza a la Policía de Nueva York. (AP)

Varias personas resultaron heridas hoy en el centro de Manhattan, informaron medios estadunidenses.

La policía dijo en Twitter que había arrestado a un sospechoso, pero no habló de heridos ni proporcionó otros detalles.

El incidente tuvo lugar cerca de West Side Highway y Chambers Street, que está cerca de Battery Park City.

La policía pidió a la gente no acercarse a la zona. 

