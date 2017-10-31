Policía se moviliza por reporte de tiroteo en Manhattan

Varias personas resultaron heridas hoy en el centro de Manhattan, informaron medios estadunidenses.
La policía dijo en Twitter que había arrestado a un sospechoso, pero no habló de heridos ni proporcionó otros detalles.
Currently there is one person in custody. No others outstanding. All information is preliminary as the investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/nsaUgZ8MJH— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) 31 de octubre de 2017
El incidente tuvo lugar cerca de West Side Highway y Chambers Street, que está cerca de Battery Park City.
La policía pidió a la gente no acercarse a la zona.
AER