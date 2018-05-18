Reportan tiroteo en escuela de Georgia

Los medios locales informaron que el tiroteo se registró durante una fiesta de graduación en la escuela Mt. Zion High School de Georgia, en el condado Clayton.

La policía del condado de Clayton confirmó el incidente en su cuenta de Twitter.

The Clayton County Police Department has been asked to conduct the investigation into the shooting at Mt. Zion but ALL media inquiries will be handled by the Chief of the Clayton County School Police Department.