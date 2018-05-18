Reportan tiroteo en escuela de Georgia

Según medios locales, el tiroteo se registró durante una fiesta de graduación en el condado Clayton.
Testigos reportaron el tiroteo cerca de una escuela.
Testigos reportaron el tiroteo cerca de una escuela. (Especial)

Ciudad de México

Los medios locales informaron que el tiroteo se registró durante una fiesta de graduación en la escuela Mt. Zion High School de Georgia, en el condado Clayton.

La policía del condado de Clayton confirmó el incidente en su cuenta de Twitter.


En un momento más información

JOS