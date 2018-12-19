Tres personas fueron atacadas con un machete por un hombre en el hospital St Stephen’s Health Care Centre, en el municipio de Tower Hamlets al este de Londres, en Reino Unido, reportaron autoridades.
Según reportes, el responsable fue detenido en el lugar y las personas lesionadas recibieron atención médica.
#TowerHamlets— London 999 Feed (@999London) December 19, 2018
BREAKING - TRIPLE STABBING:
Three people have been brutally stabbed at St Stephen’s Health Care Centre on St Stephen’s Road in #Bow, #E3.
Police including armed officers were called at 11.06am.
A man was detained nearby and taken to hospital.
Video: @OOlere pic.twitter.com/OF4pGCfqJy
Las autoridades locales informaron por Twitter que no se buscaron otros implicados en el ataque, en que el lugar ya fue acordonado.
In relation to the incident at St Stephens Health Centre: one male is in custody and we are **NOT** looking for anyone else connected to this incident.— Tower Hamlets Police (@MPSTowerHam) December 19, 2018
dmr