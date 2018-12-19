EDICIONES:
Hombre ataca a 'machetazos' a tres personas en hospital de Londres
Miércoles , 19.12.2018 / 23:08 Hoy

Hombre ataca a 'machetazos' a tres personas en hospital de Londres

Las autoridades detuvieron al implicado, las personas lesionadas recibieron atención médica.

Acordonamiento de la zona en Tower Hamlets en Londres (Tomada de @999London)

Londres, Reino Unido /

Tres personas fueron atacadas con un machete por un hombre en el hospital St Stephen’s Health Care Centre, en el municipio de Tower Hamlets al este de Londres, en Reino Unido, reportaron autoridades.

Según reportes, el responsable fue detenido en el lugar y las personas lesionadas recibieron atención médica.



​Las autoridades locales informaron por Twitter que no se buscaron otros implicados en el ataque, en que el lugar ya fue acordonado. 

​dmr

