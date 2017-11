Comandante de EU rechazaría orden ilegal de Trump para ataque nuclear

PLENARY 6: SATELLITE ARMIES: THE RACE IN SPACE and HALIFAX CHAT – featuring Ms. Theresa Hitchens, Gen. John Hyten, Ms. Julie Perkins The Boeing Company, Dr. Rajeswari Rajagopalan, Ms. Jeanne Meserve (Moderator) and also featuring Alphabet CEO Dr. Eric Schmidt and Mr. Jonathan Tepperman (Moderator)