Tyrese califica a Dwayne Johnson como “payaso”.

Tyrese culpó a su coestelar en Rapidos y Furiosos, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, por separar al elenco ante los reportes de una película derivada de la saga protagonizada por Johnson.
Tyrese publicó una fotografía del elenco el jueves en Instagram y escribió en el pie que cree que Johnson "tuvo un problema porque no era el único en el afiche de la película". Al llamar a Johnson "un payaso" Tyrese dijo que The Rock no tenía que aceptar el papel en solitario.
TE RECOMENDAMOS: 'The Rock' protagonizará spin-off de 'Rápidos y Furiosos'
También señaló que Johnson y el productor de la franquicia Hiram García "rompieron con la familia #Fast".
The Hollywood Reporter dijo el jueves que una película de "Fast" para 2019 tendrá una trama derivada de la serie original y será protagonizada por Johnson y Jason Statham.
Tyrese ha protagonizado las cinco películas de "Fast" mientras que Johnson ha sido estelar en cuatro.
Los representantes de Johnson no respondieron a las solicitudes de comentarios que se les hicieron.
Diversity, love, multi ethnic worldwide multi generational, United Nations, One Race, Fast Family...... Until Dewayne showed up I guess this whole time he had a problem cause he wasn't the ONLY ONE on the movie poster........... I guess dreams do come true congratulations to @hhgarcia41 and @therock you guys are just amazing you really broke up the #FastFamily I tried to warn you guys... You thought I was hating...... I was simply fighting to keep the family together what makes us great is when you see us all TOGETHER we don't fly solo..... #MyLastPost today..... I got 3 years of venting on this clown - They offered but YOU didn't have to agree with a solo #HobbsMovie #OriginalFastFamily we salute you and stand on your shoulders #VinDiesel #PaulWalker #RobCohen #RomanTej were offered a spin off we TURNED IT DOWN!!!
#Repost #SwipeLeft - @VinDiesel - Never confuse determination with desperation..... What's understood don't have to be explained...... 44 million just got the memo.... Although it appears to be.... I've never been in this alone........ #PerceptionVsReality #FastFamily like I said we don't fly solo. President Obama's integrity teachings is of a man who makes everyone feel like they MATTER.....
DAPR