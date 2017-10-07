Tyrese califica a Dwayne Johnson como “payaso”.

Ciudad de México

Tyrese culpó a su coestelar en Rapidos y Furiosos, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, por separar al elenco ante los reportes de una película derivada de la saga protagonizada por Johnson.

Tyrese publicó una fotografía del elenco el jueves en Instagram y escribió en el pie que cree que Johnson "tuvo un problema porque no era el único en el afiche de la película". Al llamar a Johnson "un payaso" Tyrese dijo que The Rock no tenía que aceptar el papel en solitario.

También señaló que Johnson y el productor de la franquicia Hiram García "rompieron con la familia #Fast".

The Hollywood Reporter dijo el jueves que una película de "Fast" para 2019 tendrá una trama derivada de la serie original y será protagonizada por Johnson y Jason Statham.

Tyrese ha protagonizado las cinco películas de "Fast" mientras que Johnson ha sido estelar en cuatro.

Los representantes de Johnson no respondieron a las solicitudes de comentarios que se les hicieron.





DAPR