Selena Gomez y actores de '13 Reasons Why' se tatúan juntos

Selena Gomez se tatuó junto a Tommy Dorfman y Alisha Boe, protagonistas de 13 Reasons Why, para universe al Project Semicolon.
Los tres artistas se tatuaron un punto y coma, símbolo que da nombre a un proyecto que busca difundir la concientización sobre la prevención del suicidiio y la salud mental.
TE RECOMENDAMOS: Selena Gomez presenta canción de '13 Reasons Why'
El tatuaje representa que "éste no es el final, pero es un nuevo principio", informó The Hollywood Reporter.
"Project semicolon es un movimiento dedicado a llevar esperanza para aquellos que sufren de depresión, pensamientos suicidas, adicción y daño autoinflingido", señaló Boe en una fotografía que compartió desde Instagram.
I have received so much love and support from all of you who are watching 13 Reasons Why. Today- Tommy, Selena and I got tattoos of a semicolon. Project semicolon is a movement dedicated to presenting hope for those suffering from depression, thoughts of suicide, addiction, and self-injury. Those of you watching 13 Reasons Why and identify with Hannah Baker, please check out Beyond The Reasons on netflix, or check out the link in my bio. Rest In Peace Amy Bluel, who started this movement. Love you all❤❤ (thx @ktal77 and @joymaryro for the inspo😉)
Por su parte, Dorfman reveló que él padeció de estos males durante su adolescencia, pero que pedir ayuda fue lo que lo sacó adelante para continuar con su vida, por lo que pidió a los que pasen por situaciones similares a hacer lo mismo.
"En ese momento, pensé que mi vida se acababa", confesó. "Pensé que no pasaría de los 21. Hoy estoy agradecido de estar vivo, en este nuevo capítulo de mi vida en recuperación, junto a mis colegas y amigos, haciendo arte que ayuda a otras personas".
Today was a magical day. Another day to be grateful to be alive. Alisha, Selena, and I went together to get ; tattoos. The ; symbol stands for an end of one thought and a beginning of another. Instead of a period, authors use the semicolon to continue a sentence. For us, it means a beginning of another chapter in life, in lieu of ending your life. I struggled with addiction and depression issues through high school and early college. I reached out and asked for help. At the time, I thought my life was over, I thought I'd never live past the age of 21. Today I'm grateful to be alive, in this new chapter of life in recovery, standing with my colleagues and friends, making art that helps other people. If you're struggling, if you feel suicidal, I urge you to click the link in my bio. Ask for help. Start a new chapter with the support of others. 🌧⛅️🌤☀️and RIP Amy Bleul, who started the semicolon movement.
13 Reasons Why es una serie original de Netflix donde Selena Gomez y su mamá fungen como productoras.
El programa cuenta la historia de Hannah Barker, una adolescente que se suicidó, pero antes dejó cassettes donde explica las 13 razones que la llevaron al suicidio.
vmm