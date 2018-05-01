Ellos son los nominados a los Premios Tony 2018

Nueva York

Mean Girls y SpongeBob SquarePants encabezan las nominaciones a los premios Tony con 12 menciones cada uno. Una obra basada en otro título enorme, Harry Potter, también hechizó y recibió 10 candidaturas.

La ceremonia realizará su edición número 72 el 10 de junio en el Radio City Music Hall en Nueva York.

A continuación te compartimos la lista de ganadores:

MEJOR MUSICAL

The Band's Visit

Frozen

Mean Girls

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

MEJOR OBRA

The Children

Farinelli and the King

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Junk

Latin History for Morons

MEJOR LIBRETO DE UN MUSICAL

The Band's Visit

Frozen

Mean Girls

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

MEJOR PARTITURA ORIGINAL (MÚSICA Y/O LETRAS) ESCRITA PARA TEATRO

Angels in America

The Band's Visit

Frozen

Mean Girls

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

MEJOR REPOSICIÓN DE UNA OBRA

Angels in America

Three Tall Women

The Iceman Cometh

Lobby Hero

Travesties

MEJOR REPOSICIÓN DE UN MUSICAL

Carousel

My Fair Lady

Once on This Island

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA OBRA

Andrew Garfield, "Angels in America"

Tom Hollander, "Travesties"

Jamie Parker, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two"

Mark Rylance, "Farinelli and The King"

Denzel Washington, "The Iceman Cometh"

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA OBRA:

Glenda Jackson, "Three Tall Women"

Condola Rashad, "Saint Joan"

Lauren Ridloff, "Children of a Lesser God"

Amy Schumer, "Meteor Shower".

MEJOR ACTOR EN UN MUSICAL:

Harry Hadden-Paton, "My Fair Lady"

Joshua Henry, "Carousel"

Tony Shalhoub, "The Band's Visit"

Ethan Slater, "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UN MUSICAL:

Lauren Ambrose, "My Fair Lady"

Hailey Kilgore, "Once On This Island"

LaChanze, "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical"

Katrina Lenk, "The Band's Visit"

Taylor Louderman, "Mean Girls"

Jessie Mueller, "Carousel"

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA OBRA

Anthony Boyle, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two"

Michael Cera, "Lobby Hero"

Brian Tyree Henry, "Lobby Hero"

Nathan Lane, "Angels in America"

David Morse, "The Iceman Cometh".

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA OBRA:

Susan Brown, "Angels in America"

Noma Dumezweni, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two"

Deborah Findlay, "The Children"

Denise Gough, "Angels in America"

Laurie Metcalf, "Three Tall Women"

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UN MUSICAL

Norbert Leo Butz, "My Fair Lady"

Alexander Gemignani, "Carousel"

Grey Henson, "Mean Girls"

Gavin Lee, "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"

Ari'el Stachel, "The Band's Visit"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UN MUSICAL

Ariana DeBose, "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical"

Renee Fleming, "Carousel"

Lindsay Mendez, "Carousel"

Ashley Park, "Mean Girls"

Diana Rigg, "My Fair Lady".

