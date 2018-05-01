Ellos son los nominados a los Premios Tony 2018

Mean Girls y SpongeBob SquarePants encabezan las nominaciones a los premios Tony con 12 menciones cada uno. Una obra basada en otro título enorme, Harry Potter, también hechizó y recibió 10 candidaturas.
La ceremonia realizará su edición número 72 el 10 de junio en el Radio City Music Hall en Nueva York.
A continuación te compartimos la lista de ganadores:
MEJOR MUSICAL
The Band's Visit
Frozen
Mean Girls
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
MEJOR OBRA
The Children
Farinelli and the King
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Junk
Latin History for Morons
MEJOR LIBRETO DE UN MUSICAL
The Band's Visit
Frozen
Mean Girls
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
MEJOR PARTITURA ORIGINAL (MÚSICA Y/O LETRAS) ESCRITA PARA TEATRO
Angels in America
The Band's Visit
Frozen
Mean Girls
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
MEJOR REPOSICIÓN DE UNA OBRA
Angels in America
Three Tall Women
The Iceman Cometh
Lobby Hero
Travesties
MEJOR REPOSICIÓN DE UN MUSICAL
Carousel
My Fair Lady
Once on This Island
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA OBRA
Andrew Garfield, "Angels in America"
Tom Hollander, "Travesties"
Jamie Parker, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two"
Mark Rylance, "Farinelli and The King"
Denzel Washington, "The Iceman Cometh"
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA OBRA:
Glenda Jackson, "Three Tall Women"
Condola Rashad, "Saint Joan"
Lauren Ridloff, "Children of a Lesser God"
Amy Schumer, "Meteor Shower".
MEJOR ACTOR EN UN MUSICAL:
Harry Hadden-Paton, "My Fair Lady"
Joshua Henry, "Carousel"
Tony Shalhoub, "The Band's Visit"
Ethan Slater, "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UN MUSICAL:
Lauren Ambrose, "My Fair Lady"
Hailey Kilgore, "Once On This Island"
LaChanze, "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical"
Katrina Lenk, "The Band's Visit"
Taylor Louderman, "Mean Girls"
Jessie Mueller, "Carousel"
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA OBRA
Anthony Boyle, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two"
Michael Cera, "Lobby Hero"
Brian Tyree Henry, "Lobby Hero"
Nathan Lane, "Angels in America"
David Morse, "The Iceman Cometh".
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA OBRA:
Susan Brown, "Angels in America"
Noma Dumezweni, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two"
Deborah Findlay, "The Children"
Denise Gough, "Angels in America"
Laurie Metcalf, "Three Tall Women"
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UN MUSICAL
Norbert Leo Butz, "My Fair Lady"
Alexander Gemignani, "Carousel"
Grey Henson, "Mean Girls"
Gavin Lee, "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"
Ari'el Stachel, "The Band's Visit"
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UN MUSICAL
Ariana DeBose, "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical"
Renee Fleming, "Carousel"
Lindsay Mendez, "Carousel"
Ashley Park, "Mean Girls"
Diana Rigg, "My Fair Lady".
