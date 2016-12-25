Famosos dicen adiós a George Michael

México

El mundo del espectáculo ha reaccionado a la muerte de George Michael, este domingo a los 53 años.

Figuras como Mark Ronson, James Corden, Gloria Gaynor, Alejandro Sanz o Ellen DeGeneres han mostrado su pesar en redes sociales.

Aquí te compartimos algunas.





Alejandro Sanz: Querido George Michael, gracias por tu música. Vuela alto. Hasta siempre, artista.

Querido #georgemichael gracias por tu música.. vuela alto, vuela alto. Hasta siempre artista. 🙏🙏 — Alejandro Sanz (@AlejandroSanz) 25 de diciembre de 2016





James Corden: George Michael escribió "Praying for Time" hace 25 años, pero creo verdaderamente que su mensaje significa ahora mucho más que antes.

George Michael wrote Praying for Time 25 years ago but I truly believe it's message means more now than ever. https://t.co/f03zlWYbLa — James Corden (@JKCorden) 25 de diciembre de 2016





George Takei: Descansa con las brillantes estrellas, George Michael. Has encontrado tu libertad, tu fe. Fue tu última Navidad, y te extrañaremos.

Rest with the glittering stars, George Michael. You've found your Freedom, your Faith. It was your Last Christmas, and we shall miss you. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) 25 de diciembre de 2016



Gloria Gaynor: Siento mucho escuchar de la muerte de George Michael. Mis oraciones y condolencias para su familia, amigos y fans.

So sorry to hear of the passing of George Michael. My prayers and condolences go out to his family, friends and fans. — Gloria Gaynor (@gloriagaynor) 25 de diciembre de 2016





Duran Duran: Perdimos otra talentosa alma. Todo nuestro amor y simpatía para la familia de George Michael.

2016 - loss of another talented soul. All our love and sympathy to @GeorgeMichael's family. pic.twitter.com/3h4xqEDXR9 — Duran Duran (@duranduran) 25 de diciembre de 2016





Ricky Gervais: Increíble.

Unbelievable.

RIP George Michael. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) 25 de diciembre de 2016





Ellen DeGeneres: Acabo de escuchar sobre la muerte de mi amigo George Michael. Fue un gran y brillante talento. Me siento muy triste.

I just heard about my friend @GeorgeMichael's death. He was such a brilliant talent. I'm so sad. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 25 de diciembre de 2016





