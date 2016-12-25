Famosos dicen adiós a George Michael

Figuras como Mark Ronson y Alejandro Sanz han dicho adiós al músico británico. 

El mundo del espectáculo ha reaccionado a la muerte de George Michael, este domingo a los 53 años.

Figuras como Mark Ronson, James Corden, Gloria Gaynor, Alejandro Sanz o Ellen DeGeneres han mostrado su pesar en redes sociales.

Aquí te compartimos algunas.


Alejandro Sanz: Querido George Michael, gracias por tu música. Vuela alto. Hasta siempre, artista. 


James Corden: George Michael escribió "Praying for Time" hace 25 años, pero creo verdaderamente que su mensaje significa ahora mucho más que antes. 


George Takei: Descansa con las brillantes estrellas, George Michael. Has encontrado tu libertad, tu fe. Fue tu última Navidad, y te extrañaremos. 


Gloria Gaynor: Siento mucho escuchar de la muerte de George Michael. Mis oraciones y condolencias para su familia, amigos y fans.


Duran Duran: Perdimos otra talentosa alma. Todo nuestro amor y simpatía para la familia de George Michael. 


Ricky Gervais: Increíble. 


Ellen DeGeneres: Acabo de escuchar sobre la muerte de mi amigo George Michael. Fue un gran y brillante talento. Me siento muy triste. 



