¿Pink podrá cantar el himno en el Super Bowl LII?

Pink está sufriendo previo a cantar el himno de Estados Unidos en el Super Bowl LII ya que tiene gripe.
La cantante escribió en Instagram que ha intentado practicar cantando con la gripe que sufre.
"Intentando alejar la gripe. He estado esperando cantar esta canción desde 1991 cuando vi a mi ídolo, Whitney Houston, dueña de esta canción. Y ahora, mi oportunidad finalmente ha llegado", escribió la cantante como pie de foto en una imagen donde aparece en medio del estadio.
"He llegado a otro de mis sueños que poco a poco se está convirtiendo en una especie de pesadilla. Te diré, este es uno de los mayores honores de mi vida, cantar esta canción frente a mi familia, mi familia militar, mi padre, mi hermano, mi madre, su familia y el mundo.
"Y las Águilas!?!?! Prometo que haré mi mejor esfuerzo, como siempre hago. En cuanto a los gremlins que me metieron en este lío, pueden toser conmigo por el resto de sus vidas", dijo.
El Super Bowl LII se llevará a cabo este domingo en el US Bank Stadium y el show de medio tiempo correrá a cargo de Justin Timberlake.
DAPR