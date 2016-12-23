976x659 Las películas más esperadas de 2017 (Especial)

976x659 Enero: xXx: Return of Xander Cage. (Especial)

976x659 Enero: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter. (Especial)

976x659 Febrero: The Lego Batman Movie. (Especial)

976x659 Febrero: John Wick: Chapter 2. (Especial)

976x659 Febrero: Fifty Shades Darker. (Especial)

976x659 Marzo: Logan. (Especial)

976x659 Marzo: Kong: Skull Island. (Especial)

976x659 Marzo: T2 Trainspotting. (Especial)

976x659 Marzo: Beauty and the Beast. (Especial)

976x659 Marzo: Power Rangers. (Especial)

976x659 Marzo: Ghost in the Shell. (Especial)

976x659 Abril: The Fate of the Furious. (Especial)

976x659 Abril: The Circle. (Especial)

976x659 Mayo: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. (Especial)

976x659 Mayo: King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. (Especial)

976x659 Mayo: Alien: Covenant. (Especial)

976x659 Mayo: Baywatch. (Especial)

976x659 Mayo: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. (Especial)

976x659 Junio: Wonder Woman. (Especial)

976x659 Junio: The Mummy. (Especial)

976x659 Junio: World War Z 2. (Especial)

976x659 Junio: The Book of Henry. (Especial)

976x659 Junio: Transformers: The Last Knight. (Especial)

976x659 Junio: Despicable Me 3. (Especial)

976x659 Julio: Spider-Man: Homecoming. (Especial)

976x659 Julio: War for the Planet of the Apes. (Especial)

976x659 Julio: Dunkirk. (Especial)

976x659 Julio: Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. (Especial)

976x659 Julio: The Dark Tower. (Especial)

976x659 Octubre: Blade Runner 2049. (Entertainment Weekly)

976x659 Octubre: Kingsman: The Golden Circle. (Especial)

976x659 Noviembre: Thor: Ragnarok. (Especial)

976x659 Noviembre: Justice League. (Especial)

976x659 Noviembre: El remake de Murder on the Orient Express, llevada al cine en 1974 por Sidney Lumet. (Especial)

976x659 Diciembre: Star Wars VIII. (Especial)