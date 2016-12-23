-
Las películas más esperadas de 2017
(Especial)
Enero: xXx: Return of Xander Cage.
(Especial)
Enero: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.
(Especial)
Febrero: The Lego Batman Movie.
(Especial)
Febrero: John Wick: Chapter 2.
(Especial)
Febrero: Fifty Shades Darker.
(Especial)
Marzo: Logan.
(Especial)
Marzo: Kong: Skull Island.
(Especial)
Marzo: T2 Trainspotting.
(Especial)
Marzo: Beauty and the Beast.
(Especial)
Marzo: Power Rangers.
(Especial)
Marzo: Ghost in the Shell.
(Especial)
Abril: The Fate of the Furious.
(Especial)
Abril: The Circle.
(Especial)
Mayo: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.
(Especial)
Mayo: King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.
(Especial)
Mayo: Alien: Covenant.
(Especial)
Mayo: Baywatch.
(Especial)
Mayo: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.
(Especial)
Junio: Wonder Woman.
(Especial)
Junio: The Mummy.
(Especial)
Junio: World War Z 2.
(Especial)
Junio: The Book of Henry.
(Especial)
Junio: Transformers: The Last Knight.
(Especial)
Junio: Despicable Me 3.
(Especial)
Julio: Spider-Man: Homecoming.
(Especial)
Julio: War for the Planet of the Apes.
(Especial)
Julio: Dunkirk.
(Especial)
Julio: Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.
(Especial)
Julio: The Dark Tower.
(Especial)
Octubre: Blade Runner 2049.
(Entertainment Weekly)
Octubre: Kingsman: The Golden Circle.
(Especial)
Noviembre: Thor: Ragnarok.
(Especial)
Noviembre: Justice League.
(Especial)
Noviembre: El remake de Murder on the Orient Express, llevada al cine en 1974 por Sidney Lumet.
(Especial)
Diciembre: Star Wars VIII.
(Especial)
