Jason Aldean envía mensaje después del tiroteo en Las Vegas

La estrella del country Jason Aldean, que se encontraba en el escenario en Las Vegas en el momento en el que un hombre abrió fuego contra la multitud el domingo, expresó su preocupación ante la cúpula dirigente estadounidense y pidió unidad nacional.
"Algo ha cambiado en este país y en este mundo últimamente que da miedo mirar. Este mundo se está convirtiendo en el tipo de lugar en el que me da miedo criar a mis hijos", escribió el cantante de 40 años en la red social Instagram.
Aldean, que hace declaraciones por segunda vez desde que 59 personas fueron abatidas el domingo por la noche en al ataque más mortífero de la historia reciente de Estados Unidos, pidió el fin de las divisiones.
"Al final del día no somos demócratas o republicanos, blancos o negros, hombres o mujeres. Todos somos humanos y todos somos estadounidenses y es hora de empezar a actuar como tales y permanecer juntos como UNIDAD!", escribió.
"Es la única forma que tendremos para hacer que este país sea mejor que nunca, pero tenemos un gran camino por delante y tenemos que empezar ahora", instó Aldean.
Un jubilado de 64 años abrió fuego desde la habitación de un hotel en Las Vegas el domingo, cuando Aldean estaba actuando en un festival de música country, causando la muerte de 59 personas y más de 527 heridos.
Over the last 24 hrs I have gone through lots of emotions. Fear, Anger, Heartache, Compassion and many others. I truely dont understand why a person would want to take the life of another. Something has changed in this country and in this world lately that is scary to see. This world is becoming the kind of place i am afraid to raise my children in. At the end of the day we arent Democrats or Republicans, Whites or Blacks, Men or Women. We are all humans and we are all Americans and its time to start acting like it and stand together as ONE! That is the only way we will ever get this Country to be better than it has ever been, but we have a long way to go and we have to start now. My heart aches for the Victims and their families of this Senseless act. I am so sorry for the hurt and pain everyone is feeling right now and there are no words i can say to to take that pain away. Just know u all are in my heart and my prayers as we all go through this together. Time to come together and stop the hate! #stopthehate #prayforlasvegas
