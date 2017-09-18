Lady Gaga pospone su gira europea Joanne World Tour.

Lady Gaga pospuso el tramo europeo de su gira mundial hasta el próximo año por problemas de salud.
La parte europea del Joanne World Tour, de seis semanas de duración, debía arrancar en Barcelona el 21 de septiembre.
“Lady Gaga está sufriendo un dolor físico severo que ha afectado a su capacidad para actuar. Sigue bajo el cuidado de expertos profesionales médicos que recomendaron el aplazamiento”, dijo Live Nation, promotor de los conciertos.
La semana pasada, la cantante de 31 años canceló una actuación en Brasil tras ser hospitalizada con un “dolor físico severo”. Antes de este mes, la intérprete pospuso también un concierto en Montreal.
En una publicación en su perfil de Instagram el lunes, Lady Gaga dijo que siempre ha sido honesta sobre sus “problemas de salud física y mental” y que lleva años intentando llegar a la raíz de ellos.
I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles. Searching for years to get to the bottom of them. It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out. As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference. I use the word "suffer" not for pity, or attention, and have been disappointed to see people online suggest that I'm being dramatic, making this up, or playing the victim to get out of touring. If you knew me, you would know this couldn't be further from the truth. I'm a fighter. I use the word suffer not only because trauma and chronic pain have changed my life, but because they are keeping me from living a normal life. They are also keeping me from what I love the most in the world: performing for my fans. I am looking forward to touring again soon, but I have to be with my doctors right now so I can be strong and perform for you all for the next 60 years or more. I love you so much.
