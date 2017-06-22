'La Roca' y JLo entrena juntos en el gimnasio

Dwayne Johnson, mejor conocido como La Roca, compartió una imagen en compañía de Jennifer Lopez en el gimnasio donde ambos entrenan.
El actor publicó la fotografía en su cuenta de Instagram y la acompañó con un mensaje.
"Después del trabajo duro con mi compañera, la bestia del gimnasio, JLo”.
El actor suele compartir videos de sus rutinas en las redes sociales.
Chain work. Startin' the week off strong..ish. 275lbs. 5 half reps. 10 full reps with 2 sec pause at the bottom. Hawaiian warrior chants providing the power and mana (spirit) for the workout. The english interpretation of the chants are, "If you ever see this big, brown, bald, tattooed man working out, just say a quick hello and keep on walking. If you stop and try to talk to him.. he will eat you. Alive. Ladies get a 15 second grace period. Chivalry lives. You guys get after it and have a productive week. DJ #ChestAndChains #KealiiHoumalu #MondayMana #WarriorSpirit
