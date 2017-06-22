'La Roca' y JLo entrena juntos en el gimnasio

El actor conocido como 'La Roca' compartió una fotografía en compañía de Jennifer Lopez en el gimnasio donde ambos se ejercitan.

Ciudad de México

Dwayne Johnson, mejor conocido como La Roca, compartió una imagen en compañía de Jennifer Lopez en el gimnasio donde ambos entrenan.

TE RECOMENDAMOS: Jennifer Lopez baila 'Ginza' de J Balvin

El actor publicó la fotografía en su cuenta de Instagram y la acompañó con un mensaje.

"Después del trabajo duro con mi compañera, la bestia del gimnasio, JLo”.

#TBT gettin' after it hard core with my family and fellow gym beast @jlo. #HardestWorkersInTheRoom #Sistah 🤙🏾

Una publicación compartida de therock (@therock) el


El actor suele compartir videos de sus rutinas en las redes sociales. 


DAPR