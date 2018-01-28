Y los ganadores de los Grammy 2018 son…

Ciudad de México

Aquí te compartimos la lista parcial de ganadores a los Grammy en las categorías principales de la 60 edición.

TE RECOMENDAMOS: Grammy reconoce a Aída Cuevas por música mexicana



Álbum del año

"Awaken, My Love!" Childish Gambino

"4:44", Jay-Z

"DAMN.", Kendrick Lamar

"Melodrama", Lorde

"24K Magic", Bruno Mars.

Grabación del año

"Redbone", Childish Gambino

"Despacito", Luis Fonsi y Daddy Yankee con Justin Bieber

"The Story of O.J.", Jay-Z

"HUMBLE.", Kendrick Lamar

"24K Magic", Bruno Mars.

Canción del año (premio a los compositores)

"Despacito", Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, Erika Ender y Marty James Garton

"4:44", Jay-Z y No I.D.

"Issues", Julia Michaels, Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen y Justin Drew Tranter

"1-800-273-8255", Logic, Alessia Cara, Khalid y Arjun Ivatury

"That's What I Like", Bruno Mars, Philip Lawrence, Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus y Jonathan Yip.

Mejor nuevo artista

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Mejor interpretación pop solista

"Love So Soft", Kelly Clarkson

"Praying", Kesha

"Million Reasons", Lady Gaga

"What About Us", Pink

"Shape of You", Ed Sheeran

Mejor interpretación pop dúo/grupo

"Something Just Like This", The Chainsmokers y Coldplay

"Despacito", Luis Fonsi y Daddy Yankee con Justin Bieber

"Thunder", Imagine Dragons

"Feel It Still", Portugal. The Man

"Stay", Zedd y Alessia Cara

Mejor álbum pop vocal tradicional

"Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version)", Michael Buble

"Triplicate", Bob Dylan; "In Full Swing", Seth MacFarlane

"Wonderland", Sarah McLachlan

GANADOR: "Tony Bennett Celebrates 90", varios artistas.

Mejor álbum pop vocal

"Kaleidoscope EP", Coldplay

"Lust for Life", Lana Del Rey

"Evolve", Imagine Dragons

"Rainbow", Kesha

"Joanne", Lady Gaga

GANADOR: "Divide", Ed Sheeran.

Mejor álbum dance/electrónico

"Migration", Bonobo

GANADOR: "3-D The Catalogue", Kraftwerk

"Mura Masa", Mura Masa

"A Moment Apart", Odesza

"What Now", Sylvan Esso

Mejor álbum de rock

"Emperor of Sand", Mastodon

"Hardwired...To Self-Destruct", Metallica

"The Stories We Tell Ourselves", Nothing More

"Villains", Queens of the Stone Age

GANADOR: "A Deeper Understanding", The War On Drugs.

Mejor álbum de música alternativa

"Everything Now", Arcade Fire

"Humanz", Gorillaz

"American Dream", LCD Soundsystem

"Pure Comedy", Father John Misty

GANADOR: "Sleep Well Beast", The National.

Mejor álbum urbano contemporáneo

"Free 6LACK", 6LACK

"Awaken, My Love!", Childish Gambino

"American Teen", Khalid

"Ctrl", SZA

"Starboy", The Weeknd.

Mejor álbum de R&B

"Freudian", Daniel Caesar

"Let Love Rule", Ledisi

"24K Magic", Bruno Mars

"Gumbo", PJ Morton

"Feel the Real", Musiq Soulchild.

Mejor álbum de rap

"4:44", Jay-Z

"DAMN.", Kendrick Lamar

"Culture", Migos

"Laila's Wisdom", Rapsody

"Flower Boy", Tyler, the Creator.

Mejor álbum country

"Cosmic Hallelujah", Kenny Chesney

"Heart Break", Lady Antebellum

"The Breaker", Little Big Town

"Life Changes", Thomas Rhett

"From A Room: Volume 1", Chris Stapleton.

Mejor álbum de pop latino

"Lo único constante", Alex Cuba

"Mis planes son amarte", Juanes

"Amar y vivir en vivo desde la Ciudad de México, 2017", La Santa Cecilia

"Musas (un homenaje al folclore latinoamericano en manos de Los Macorinos)", Natalia Lafourcade

GANADOR: "El Dorado", Shakira.

Mejor álbum de rock, música urbana o alternativa latina

"Ayo", Bomba Estéreo

"Pa' Fuera", C4 Trío & Desorden Público

"Salvavidas de hielo", Jorge Drexler

"El Paradise", Los Amigos Invisibles

GANADOR: "Residente", Residente.

Mejor álbum de música regional mexicana, incluyendo tejana

"Ni diablo ni santo", Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda

"Ayer y hoy", Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga

"Momentos", Alex Campos

GANADOR: "Arriero somos. Versiones acústicas", Aida Cuevas

"Zapateando en el norte", Humberto Novoa, productor (varios artistas).

Mejor álbum tropical latino

"Albita", Albita

"Art Of The Arrangement", Doug Beavers

GANADOR: "Salsa Big Band", Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

"Gente valiente", Silvestre Dangond

"Indestructible", Diego El Cigala.

Mejor álbum de latin jazz

"Hybrido - From Rio To Wayne Shorter", Antonio Adolfo

"Oddara", Jane Bunnett & Maqueque

"Outra Coisa - The Music Of Moacir Santos", Anat Cohen & Marcello Gonçalves

GANADOR: "Típico", Miguel Zenón; "Jazz Tango", Pablo Ziegler Trio.

Mejor álbum de jazz vocal

"The Journey", The Baylor Project

"A Social Call", Jazzmeia Horn

"Bad Ass And Blind", Raul Midon

"Porter Plays Porter", Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King

GANADOR: "Dreams And Daggers", Cecile McLorin Salvant.

Mejor álbum de jazz instrumental

"Uptown, Downtown", Bill Charlap Trio

GANADOR: "Rebirth", Billy Childs

"Project Freedom", Joey DeFrancesco & The People

"Open Book", Fred Hersch

"The Dreamer Is The Dream", Chris Potter.

Mejor banda sonora

"Baby Driver"

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2"

"Hidden Figures: The Album"

"La La Land"

"Moana: The Songs"

Productor del año, no clásico

Calvin Harris

GANADOR: Greg Kurstin

Blake Mills

No I.D.

The Stereotypes

Mejor video musical

"Up All Night", Beck

"Makeba", Jain

"The Story of O.J.", Jay-Z

GANADOR: "Humble", Kendrick Lamar

"1-800-273-8255", Logic con Alessia Cara y Khalid





DAPR

