Famosos lamentan tiroteo en iglesia de Texas.

Tras el tiroteo que dejó este domingo al menos 20 muertos y una docena de heridos en una iglesia de Texas, diversos famosos mostraron su solidaridad con las víctimas.

Sean Lowe, Travis Tritt, Reese Witherspoon, Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, fueron algunas de las personalidades que lamentaron la tragedia.

"Mi corazón está roto por las noticias sobre Texas, mis oraciones están con la comunidad de Sutherland Springs", escribió en su cuenta de Twitter, Spears.

My heart breaks over the news coming out of Texas 💔 My prayers are with the Sutherland Springs community 🙏 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) 5 de noviembre de 2017

La actriz de I Smile Back, Sarah Silverman, escribió que "no hay palabras. Mi corazón está roto por Sutherland Spring, Texas y por el 2017 de América. Por favor, vayamos todos juntos".

No words. My heart is broken for Sutherland Springs, TX and for 2017 America. Please let’s all come together — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) 5 de noviembre de 2017

Por su parte, Reese Witherspoon dijo “estoy absolutamente desesperada por el tiroteo de hoy en SutherlandSprings, Texas”.

"Nuestros corazones están con las familias y amigos de las víctimas del tiroteo de hoy en la iglesia de Sutherland Spring, Texas", fue el mensaje que posteó Travis Tritt.

Our heart breaks for the families and friends of the victims at the church shooting in Sutherland Springs, TX today. — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) 5 de noviembre de 2017

"Oraciones para San Antonio y todas las familias que están sufriendo la pérdida de seres queridos. Pido también por el control de armas", dijo Lady Gaga.

Prayers for #SanAntonio and all the families who are suffering the loss of loved ones. I’ll pray also for #GunControl — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) 5 de noviembre de 2017









