Famosos lamentan tiroteo en iglesia de Texas

Personalidades como Britney Spears, Reese Witherspoon, Lady Gaga mandaron mensajes de solidaridad para las víctimas del tiroteo en una iglesia de Texas.
Ciudad de México

Tras el tiroteo que dejó este domingo al menos 20 muertos y una docena de heridos en una iglesia de Texas, diversos famosos mostraron su solidaridad con las víctimas.

Sean Lowe, Travis Tritt, Reese Witherspoon, Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, fueron algunas de las personalidades que lamentaron la tragedia.

"Mi corazón está roto por las noticias sobre Texas, mis oraciones están con la comunidad de Sutherland Springs", escribió en su cuenta de Twitter, Spears.

La actriz de I Smile BackSarah Silverman, escribió que "no hay palabras. Mi corazón está roto por Sutherland Spring, Texas y por el 2017 de América. Por favor, vayamos todos juntos".

Por su parte, Reese Witherspoon dijo “estoy absolutamente desesperada por el tiroteo de hoy en SutherlandSprings, Texas”.

"Nuestros corazones están con las familias y amigos de las víctimas del tiroteo de hoy en la iglesia de Sutherland Spring, Texas", fue el mensaje que posteó Travis Tritt.

"Oraciones para San Antonio y todas las familias que están sufriendo la pérdida de seres queridos. Pido también por el control de armas", dijo Lady Gaga.



