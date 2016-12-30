Así canta Emma Watson el tema de 'La Bella y la Bestia'

El productor de la película "La Bella y la Bestia", Jack Morrissey, compartió un fragmento de un audio de Emma Watson cantando el tema Something There.
En la grabación que dura apenas unos segundos, se escucha la voz de la actriz cantando.
"Bueno, aquí está, directo desde los estantes de Toys R' Us... ¡Prepáranse para esto, chicos! Primer audio de Emma cantando 'Algo hay'", dice la descripción del audio publicado en la cuenta de Instagram de Morrisey, @therealjackmorrisey.
TE RECOMENDAMOS: Conoce al reparto de 'La Bella y la Bestia'
La cinta protagonizada por Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Ewan McGregor, Luke Evans y Emma Thompson llegará a las salas de cine en marzo del próximo año.
Escucha aquí a Emma cantando:
🌹 Well there it is, straight from the shelves at Toys R' Us...😉 ・・・ @The_West_Wing_ : Get ready for this one guys... FIRST LISTEN AT EMMA SINGING "SOMETHING THERE"!!!! I am officially floored, if she wasn't perfect enough this has absolutely nailed her as #Belle! I cannot wait for this movie!!! 😍🌹 Recording taken from the singing Belle Hasbro doll! Not sure who to credit though, sorry! . #BeautyandtheBeast #Disney #EmmaWatson #Belle #BillCondon #BeOurGuest #taleasoldastime
DAPR