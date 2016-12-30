Así canta Emma Watson el tema de 'La Bella y la Bestia'

Jack Morrisey, productor de la película, compartió una grabación en la que se escucha a Emma Watson cantar el tema 'Something There'.
El productor de la película "La Bella y la Bestia", Jack Morrissey, compartió un fragmento de un audio de Emma Watson cantando el tema Something There.

En la grabación que dura apenas unos segundos, se escucha la voz de la actriz cantando.

"Bueno, aquí está, directo desde los estantes de Toys R' Us... ¡Prepáranse para esto, chicos! Primer audio de Emma cantando 'Algo hay'", dice la descripción del audio publicado en la cuenta de Instagram de Morrisey, @therealjackmorrisey.

La cinta protagonizada por Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Ewan McGregor, Luke Evans y Emma Thompson llegará a las salas de cine en marzo del próximo año.

Escucha aquí a Emma cantando:

