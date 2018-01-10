Conoce a los nominados de la Sociedad de Audio de Cine

La Sociedad de Audio de Cine dio a conocer a los nominados para su edición número 54 y que reconoce a lo mejor de la mezcla de sonido que se divide en siete categorías.
"El CAS (Por sus siglas en inglés, The Cinema Audio Society) desea felicitar a todos nuestros nominados por su excelente trabajo en 2017. El estándar de excelencia de nuestra comunidad creativa está en exhibición para que todos lo escuchen y estamos encantados de ser bendecidos con la gran cantidad de trabajo maravilloso de este año", dijo Mark. Ulano, presidente de CAS.
A continuación te presentamos la lista completa de nominados:
IMAGEN EN MOVIMIENTO - ACCIÓN REAL
Baby Driver
Production Mixer – Mary H. Ellis, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Julian Slater, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Tim Cavagin
Scoring Mixer – Gareth Cousins, CAS
ADR Mixer – Mark Appleby
Foley Mixer – Glen Gathard
Dunkirk
Production Mixer – Mark Weingarten, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Gregg Landaker
Re-recording Mixer – Gary Rizzo, CAS
Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson, CAS
ADR Mixer – Thomas J. O'Connell
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Production Mixer – Stuart Wilson, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – David Parker
Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick
Re-recording Mixer – Ren Klyce
Scoring Mixer – Shawn Murphy
ADR Mixer – Doc Kane, CAS
Foley Mixer – Frank Rinella
The Shape of Water
Production Mixer – Glen Gauthier
Re-recording Mixer – Christian T. Cooke, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Brad Zoern, CAS
Scoring Mixer – Peter Cobbin
ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro, CAS
Foley Mixer – Peter Persaud, CAS
Wonder Woman
Production Mixer – Chris Munro, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Chris Burdon
Re-recording Mixer – Gilbert Lake, CAS
Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson, CAS
ADR Mixer – Nick Kray
Foley Mixer – Glen Gathard
IMAGEN EN MOVIMIENTO – ANIMADA
Cars 3
Original Dialogue Mixer – Doc Kane, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Tom Meyers
Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick
Re-recording Mixer – Nathan Nance
Scoring Mixer – David Boucher
Foley Mixer – Blake Collins
Coco
Original Dialogue Mixer – Vince Caro
Re-recording Mixer – Christopher Boyes
Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick
Scoring Mixer – Joel Iwataki
Foley Mixer – Blake Collins
Despicable Me 3
Original Dialogue Mixer – Carlos Sotolongo
Re-recording Mixer – Randy Thom, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Tim Nielson
Re-recording Mixer – Brandon Proctor
Scoring Mixer – Greg Hayes
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
Ferdinand
Original Dialogue Mixer – Bill Higley, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Randy Thom, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Lora Hirschberg
Re-recording Mixer – Leff Lefferts
Scoring Mixer – Shawn Murphy
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
The Lego Batman Movie
Original Dialogue Mixer – Jason Oliver
Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick
Re-recording Mixer – Gregg Landaker
Re-recording Mixer – Wayne Pashley
Scoring Mixer – Stephen Lipson
Foley Mixer – Lisa Simpson
IMAGEN EN MOVIMIENTO – DOCUMENTAL
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
Production Mixer – Gabriel Monts
Re-recording Mixer – Kent Sparling
Re-recording Mixer – Gary Rizzo, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Zach Martin
Scoring Mixer – Jeff Beal
Foley Mixer – Jason Butler
Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars
Re-recording Mixer – Tim Cavagin
Re-recording Mixer – William Miller
ADR Mixer – Adam Mendez, CAS
Gaga: Five Feet Two
Re-recording Mixer – Jonathan Wales, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Jason Dotts
Jane
Production Mixer – Lee Smith
Re-recording Mixer – David E. Fluhr, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Warren Shaw
Scoring Mixer – Derek Lee
ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro, CAS
Foley Mixer – Ryan Maguire
Long Strange Trip
Production Mixer – David Silberberg
Re-recording Mixer – Bob Chefalas
Re-recording Mixer – Jacob Ribicoff
PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN O MINISERIE
Big Little Lies: Episode 7 'You Get What You Need'
Production Mixer – Brendan Beebe, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Gavin Fernandes, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Louis Gignac
Black Mirror: USS Callister
Production Mixer – John Rodda, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Tim Cavagin
Re-recording Mixer – Dafydd Archard
Re-recording Mixer – Will Miller
ADR Mixer – Nick Baldock
Foley Mixer – Sophia Hardman
Fargo: Year 3 Episode 4 'The Narrow Escape Problem'
Production Mixer – Michael Playfair, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Kirk Lynds, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Martin Lee
Scoring Mixer – Michael Perfitt
Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Production Mixer –John Mooney, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Howard Bargroff
Scoring Mixer – Nick Wollage
ADR Mixer – Peter Gleaves, CAS
Foley Mixer – Jamie Talbutt
Twin Peaks – Part 8 'Gotta Light?'
Production Mixer – Douglas Axtell
Re-recording Mixer –Dean Hurley
Re-recording Mixer – Ron Eng
SERIES DE TELEVISIÓN – 1 HORA
Better Call Saul: Lantern
Production Mixer – Phillip W. Palmer, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Larry B. Benjamin, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Kevin Valentine
ADR Mixer – Matt Hovland
Foley Mixer – David Michael Torres, CAS
Game of Thrones: Beyond the Wall
Production Mixer – Ronan Hill, CAS
Production Mixer – Richard Dyer, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Onnalee Blank, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Mathew Waters, CAS
Foley Mixer – Brett Voss, CAS
Stranger Things: Chapter 8 "The Mind Flayer"
Production Mixer – Michael P. Clark, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Joe Barnett
Re-recording Mixer – Adam Jenkins
ADR Mixer – Bill Higley, CAS
Foley Mixer – Anthony Zeller, CAS
The Crown: Misadventure
Production Mixer – Chris Ashworth
Re-recording Mixer – Lee Walpole
Re-recording Mixer – Stuart Hilliker
Re-recording Mixer – Martin Jensen
ADR Mixer – Rory de Carteret
Foley Mixer – Philip Clements
The Handmaid's Tale: Episode #1 'Offred'
Production Mixer – John J. Thomson, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Lou Solakofski
Re-recording Mixer – Joe Morrow
Foley Mixer – Don White
SERIES DE TELEEVISIÓN – HORA Y MEDIA
Ballers: Yay Area
Production Mixer – Scott Harber, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Richard Weingart, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Michael Colomby, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Mitch Dorf
blackish: Juneteenth, The Musical
Production Mixer – Tom N. Stasinis, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Peter J. Nusbaum, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Whitney Purple
Modern Family: Lake Life
Production Mixer – Stephen A. Tibbo, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Dean Okrand, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Brian R. Harman, CAS
Silicon Valley: Episode 9 'Hooli-Con'
Production Mixer – Benjamin A. Patrick, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Elmo Ponsdomenech
Re-recording Mixer – Todd Beckett
Veep: Omaha
Production Mixer – William MacPherson, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – John W. Cook II, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Bill Freesh, CAS
TELEVISIÓN DE NO FICCIÓN, VARIEDADES, SERIES MUSICALES O ESPECIALES
American Experience: The Great War – Part 3
Production Mixer – John Jenkins
Re-Recording Mixer – Ken Hahn
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Oman)
Re-Recording Mixer – Benny Mouthon, CAS
Deadliest Catch: Last Damn Arctic Storm
Re-Recording Mixer – John Warrin
Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge
Production Mixer – David Hocs
Production Mixer – Tom Tierney
Re-Recording Mixer – Tom Fleischman, CAS
Who Killed Tupac? Episode 101: Murder in Vegas
Production Mixer – Steve Birchmeier
Re-Recording Mixer – John Reese
PRODUCTO SOBRESALIENTE EN PRODUCCIÓN y PRODUCTO SOBRESALIENTE EN POST PARA 2017
PRODUCTO SOBRESALIENTE – PRODUCCIÓN
DPA Slim
Manufacturer: DPA
Duet Digital Wireless Monitor System
Manufacturer: Lectrosonics
SX-R4+
Manufacturer: Sonosax
Mix Pre- 10T Recorder
Manufacturer: Sound Devices
ZMT3-Phantom
Manufacturer: Zaxcom
PRODUCTO SOBRESALIENTE - POST PRODUCCIÓN
Dolby Atmos Content Creation Tools
Manufacturer: Dolby
Pro Q2 Equalizer
Manufacturer: FabFilter
R4 Reverb
Manufacturer: Exponential Audio
RX 6 Advanced
Manufacturer: iZotope, Inc.
Absentia DX
Manufacturer: Todd-AO
