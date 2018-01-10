Conoce a los nominados del Sindicato de Vestuaristas

El sindicato de diseño de vestuario (Costume Designers Guild Awards, por sus siglas en inglés) dio a conocer a los nominados de su edición número 20 que se realizará el 20 de febrero próximo.
Durante los 10 últimos años, las películas ganadoras de estos premios se han llevado después el Oscar en la categoría de Mejor Vestuario: Cuatro han sido de la categoría contemporánea, cuatro más del apartado de época, y dos más de la categoría de fantasía.
Aquí la lista de nominados.
EXCELENCIA EN LA PELÍCULA CONTEMPORÁNEA:
Get Out – Nadine Haders
I, Tonya – Jennifer Johnson
Kingsman: The Golden Circle – Arianne Phillips
Lady Bird – April Napier
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MO – Melissa Toth
EXCELENCIA EN UNA PELÍCULA DE ÉPOCA
Dunkirk – Jeffrey Kurland
The Greatest Showman – Ellen Mirojnick
Murder on the Orient Express – Alexandra Byrne
Phantom Thread – Mark Bridges
The Shape of Water – Luis Sequeira
EXCELENCIA EN UNA PELÍCULA DE FANTASÍA
Beauty and the Beast – Jacqueline Durran
Blade Runner 2049 – Reneé April
Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Michael Kaplan
Thor: Ragnarok – Mayes C. Rubeo
Wonder Woman – Lindy Hemming
EXCELENCIA EN UNA SERIE DE TV CONTEMPORÁNEA
America Horror Story: Cult – Sarah Evelyn Bram
Big Little Lies – Alix Friedberg
Grace and Frankie – Allyson B. Fanger
The Handmaid's Tale – Ane Crabtree
The Young Pope – Luca Canfora, Carlo Poggioli
EXCELENCIA EN UNA SERIE DE TV DE ÉPOCA
The Crown – Jane Petrie
Feud: Bette and Joan – Lou Eyrich
Glow – Beth Morgan
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Donna Zakowska
Stanger Things – Kim Wilcox
EXCELENCIA EN UNA SERIE DE TV DE FANTASÍA
Black Mirror: USS Callister – Maja Meschede
Game of Thrones – Michele Clapton
Once Upon a Time – Eduardo Castro, Dan Lester
Sleepy Hollow – Mairi Chisholm
Star Trek: Discovery – Gersha Phillips
EXCELENCIA EN UN CORTO
Assassin's Creed: "I Am", commercial – Patrik Milani
Elton John, featuring Marilyn Manson: "Tiny Dancer", music video – Sara Sensoy, Dawn Ritz
Katy Perry: "Chained to the Rhythm", music video – B. Åkerlund
Miu Miu Women's Tales #14: The End of History Illusion, short film – Mindy Le Brock
P!NK: "Beautiful Trauma", music video – Kim Bowen
