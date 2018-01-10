Cine

Conoce a los nominados del Sindicato de Vestuaristas

El sindicato de diseño de vestuario dio a conocer a sus nominados en donde destaca 'La forma del agua', de Guillermo del Toro, que compite contra 'El gran showman'. 
El sindicato de diseño de vestuario (Costume Designers Guild Awards, por sus siglas en inglés) dio a conocer a los nominados de su edición número 20 que se realizará el 20 de febrero próximo.

Durante los 10 últimos años, las películas ganadoras de estos premios se han llevado después el Oscar en la categoría de Mejor Vestuario: Cuatro han sido de la categoría contemporánea, cuatro más del apartado de época, y dos más de la categoría de fantasía.

Aquí la lista de nominados.

EXCELENCIA EN LA PELÍCULA CONTEMPORÁNEA:

Get Out – Nadine Haders

I, Tonya – Jennifer Johnson

Kingsman: The Golden Circle – Arianne Phillips

Lady Bird – April Napier

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MO – Melissa Toth

EXCELENCIA EN UNA PELÍCULA DE ÉPOCA

Dunkirk – Jeffrey Kurland

The Greatest Showman – Ellen Mirojnick

Murder on the Orient Express – Alexandra Byrne

Phantom Thread – Mark Bridges

The Shape of Water – Luis Sequeira

EXCELENCIA EN UNA PELÍCULA DE FANTASÍA

Beauty and the Beast – Jacqueline Durran

Blade Runner 2049 – Reneé April

Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Michael Kaplan

Thor: Ragnarok – Mayes C. Rubeo

Wonder Woman – Lindy Hemming

EXCELENCIA EN UNA SERIE DE TV CONTEMPORÁNEA

America Horror Story: Cult – Sarah Evelyn Bram

Big Little Lies – Alix Friedberg

Grace and Frankie – Allyson B. Fanger

The Handmaid's Tale – Ane Crabtree

The Young Pope – Luca Canfora, Carlo Poggioli

EXCELENCIA EN UNA SERIE DE TV DE ÉPOCA

The Crown – Jane Petrie

Feud: Bette and Joan – Lou Eyrich

Glow – Beth Morgan

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Donna Zakowska

Stanger Things – Kim Wilcox

EXCELENCIA EN UNA SERIE DE TV DE FANTASÍA

Black Mirror: USS Callister – Maja Meschede

Game of Thrones – Michele Clapton

Once Upon a Time – Eduardo Castro, Dan Lester

Sleepy Hollow – Mairi Chisholm

Star Trek: Discovery – Gersha Phillips

EXCELENCIA EN UN CORTO

Assassin's Creed: "I Am", commercial – Patrik Milani

Elton John, featuring Marilyn Manson: "Tiny Dancer", music video – Sara Sensoy, Dawn Ritz

Katy Perry: "Chained to the Rhythm", music video – B. Åkerlund

Miu Miu Women's Tales #14: The End of History Illusion, short film – Mindy Le Brock

P!NK: "Beautiful Trauma", music video – Kim Bowen

ES