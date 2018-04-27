Hospitalizan a Amy Schumer

La comediante estadunidense Amy Schumer estuvo una semana en el hospital con una "terrible infección renal" y se perdió el estreno en Londres de su película I Feel Pretty, según comunicó hoy en Instagram.
La actriz, de 36 años, publicó una foto en la red social en la que se la ve en una cama de hospital con cánulas en sus brazos.
"Quería compartir esto con ustedes porque es muy sexy y porque tenía la intención de ir a Londres al estreno de I Feel Pretty y mis médicos me dijeron que no", escribió.
"Amo Londres y Europa en general y toda la gran gente (y comida) allí. Pero necesito poner mi salud en primer lugar", relató a los fans.
En la comedia I Feel Pretty, que ya fue estrenada en Estados Unidos, Schumer interpreta a una mujer muy insegura que después de darse un golpe y desmayarse se despierta sintiéndose increíblemente linda y talentosa.
Here’s what I’ve been up to this week. I was hospitalized for 5 days with a horrible kidney infection. I want to give a big thank you to the doctors, the bad ass nurses also my husband who’s name is, i want to say, Chris? and my sisters Kimby and mol who have been by my side the whole time. I wanted to share this with you because this is sexy as hell but mostly because I was meant to go to London for the opening of I Feel Pretty and my doctors have told me that’s a no go. I’m really disappointed selfishly to miss this trip because I love London and Europe in general and all the great people (food) there. But I need to put my health first. I am so grateful for all the support the movie is getting. I hope people check it out in England and everywhere else in the world. It’s sweet and fun and you will walk out feeling better. Which is something I hope to feel soon too.
