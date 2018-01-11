Y​ los ganadores de los Critics' Choice Awards 2018 son...

Los Critics' Choice Awards reconocieron en California a lo mejor del cine y la televisión internacional.
El evento fue organizado por periodistas especializados de Estados Unidos y Canadá, por lo que también se toma como un referente rumbo a los premios Oscar.
Dunkirk, La Forma del agua y Darkest Hour fueron las cintas favoritas en unas premiaciones.
Aquí te dejamos la lista completa de ganadores.
>>>CINE
MEJOR PELÍCULA
The Big Sick
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Florida Project
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Post
The Shape of Water - GANADOR
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
MEJOR ACTOR
Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name)
James Franco (The Disaster Artist)
Jake Gyllenhaal (Stronger)
Tom Hanks (The Post)
Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)
Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)
Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour) - GANADOR
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Jessica Chastain (Molly's Game)
Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)
Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) - GANADORA
Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)
Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)
Meryl Streep (The Post)
MEJOR DIRECTOR
Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water) - GANADOR
Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)
Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)
Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name)
Jordan Peele (Get Out)
Steven Spielberg (The Post)
MEJOR CINTA DE ANIMACIÓN
The Breadwinner
Coco - GANADOR
Despicable Me 3
The LEGO Batman Movie
Loving Vincent
MEJOR COMEDIA
The Big Sick - GANADOR
The Disaster Artist
Girls Trip
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
MEJOR ACTOR EN COMEDIA
Steve Carell (Battle of the Sexes)
James Franco (The Disaster Artist) - GANADOR
Chris Hemsworth (Thor: Ragnarok)
Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick)
Adam Sandler (The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN COMEDIA
Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip)
Zoe Kazan (The Big Sick)
Margot Robbie (I, Tonya) - GANADORA
Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)
Emma Stone (Battle of the Sexes)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"
Armie Hammer, "Call Me by Your Name"
Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water"
Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" – GANADOR
Patrick Stewart, "Logan"
Michael Stuhlbarg, "Call Me by Your Name"
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"
Hong Chau, "Downsizing"
Tiffany Haddish, "Girls Trip"
Holly Hunter, "The Big Sick"
Allison Janney, "I, Tonya" – GANADOR
Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"
Octavia Spencer, "The Shape of Water"
MEJOR PELÍCULA EN LENGUA EXTRANJERA
BPM (Beats Per Minute)
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
In the Fade
The Square
Thelma
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE CIENCIA FICCIÓN O TERROR
Get Out - GANADOR
Blade Runner 2049
It
The Shape of Water
MEJOR CANCIÓN
"Evermore" from "Beauty and the Beast"
"Mystery of Love" from "Call Me by Your Name"
"Remember Me" from "Coco" – GANADOR
"Stand Up for Something" from "Marshall"
"This Is Me" from "The Greatest Showman"
MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO
"Call Me by Your Name" (James Ivory) – GANADOR
"The Disaster Artist" (Scott Neustadter, Michael H. Weber)
"Mudbound" (Virgil Williams and Dee Rees)
"Molly's Game" (Aaron Sorkin)
"Wonder" (Jack Thorne, Steve Conrad, Stephen Chbosky)
>>>TELEVISION
MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA
American Gods (Starz)
The Crown (Netflix)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu) - GANADOR
Stranger Things (Netflix)
This Is Us (NBC)
MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC) - GANADOR
Paul Giamatti – Billions (Showtime)
Freddie Highmore – Bates Motel (A&E)
Ian McShane – American Gods (Starz)
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)
Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan (Showtime)
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Caitriona Balfe – Outlander (Starz)
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Claire Foy – The Crown (Netflix)
Tatiana Maslany – Orphan Black (BBC America)
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu) - GANADORA
Robin Wright – House of Cards (Netflix)
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA
The Big Bang Theory
Black-ish
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - GANADOR
Modern Family
Patriot
MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Aziz Ansari (Master of None)
Hank Azaria (Brockmire)
Ted Danson (The Good Place) - GANADOR
Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley)
Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat)
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
Kristen Bell (The Good Place)
Alison Brie (GLOW)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) - GANADORA
Sutton Foster (Younger)
Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat)
MEJOR MINISERIE
American Vandal
Big Little Lies - GANADOR
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
Godless
The Long Road Home
MEJOR ACTOR EN PELICULA HECHA PARA TV O MINISERIE
Jeff Daniels (Godless)
Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies)
Ewan McGregor (Fargo)
Jack O'Connell (Godless)
Evan Peters (American Horror Story: Cult)
Bill Pullman (The Sinner)
Jimmy Tatro (American Vandal)
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN PELICULA HECHA PARA TV O MINISERIE
Jessica Biel (The Sinner)
Alana Boden (I Am Elizabeth Smart)
Carrie Coon (Fargo)
Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)
Jessica Lange (Feud: Bette and Joan)
Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
Mayim Bialik, "The Big Bang Theory" – GANADORA
Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Betty Gilpin, "GLOW"
Jenifer Lewis, "Black-ish"
Alessandra Mastronardi, "Master of None"
Rita Moreno, "One Day at a Time"
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERE DE COMEDIA
Tituss Burgess, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"
Walton Goggins, "Vice Principals" – GANADOR
Sean Hayes, "Will & Grace"
Marc Maron, "GLOW"
Kumail Nanjiani, "Silicon Valley"
Ed O'Neill, "Modern Family"
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA
David Harbour – Stranger Things (Netflix) - GANADOR
Bobby Cannavale – Mr. Robot (USA)
Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)
Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones (HBO)
Delroy Lindo – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Michael McKean – Better Call Saul (AMC)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO PARA UNA PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN O MINISERIE
Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies (HBO) - GANADOR
Johnny Flynn – Genius (National Geographic)
Benito Martinez – American Crime (ABC)
Alfred Molina – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
David Thewlis – Fargo (FX)
Stanley Tucci – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO PARA UNA PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN O MINISERIE
Laura Dern – Big Little Lies (HBO) - GANADORA
Judy Davis – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
Jackie Hoffman – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
Regina King – American Crime (ABC)
Michelle Pfeiffer – The Wizard of Lies (HBO)
Mary Elizabeth Winstead – Fargo (FX)
MEJOR PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
"Flint" (Lifetime)
"I Am Elizabeth Smart" (Lifetime)
"The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks" (HBO)
"Sherlock: The Lying Detective" (PBS)
"The Wizard of Lies" (HBO) - GANADORA
