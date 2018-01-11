Y​ los ganadores de los Critics' Choice Awards 2018 son...

Ciudad de México

Los Critics' Choice Awards reconocieron en California a lo mejor del cine y la televisión internacional.

El evento fue organizado por periodistas especializados de Estados Unidos y Canadá, por lo que también se toma como un referente rumbo a los premios Oscar.

Dunkirk, La Forma del agua y Darkest Hour fueron las cintas favoritas en unas premiaciones.

Aquí te dejamos la lista completa de ganadores.

>>>CINE

MEJOR PELÍCULA

The Big Sick

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Florida Project

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Post

The Shape of Water - GANADOR

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

MEJOR ACTOR

Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name)

James Franco (The Disaster Artist)

Jake Gyllenhaal (Stronger)

Tom Hanks (The Post)

Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)

Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)

Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour) - GANADOR

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Jessica Chastain (Molly's Game)

Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)

Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) - GANADORA

Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)

Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)

Meryl Streep (The Post)

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water) - GANADOR

Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)

Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)

Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name)

Jordan Peele (Get Out)

Steven Spielberg (The Post)

MEJOR CINTA DE ANIMACIÓN

The Breadwinner

Coco - GANADOR

Despicable Me 3

The LEGO Batman Movie

Loving Vincent

MEJOR COMEDIA

The Big Sick - GANADOR

The Disaster Artist

Girls Trip

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

MEJOR ACTOR EN COMEDIA

Steve Carell (Battle of the Sexes)

James Franco (The Disaster Artist) - GANADOR

Chris Hemsworth (Thor: Ragnarok)

Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick)

Adam Sandler (The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN COMEDIA

Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip)

Zoe Kazan (The Big Sick)

Margot Robbie (I, Tonya) - GANADORA

Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)

Emma Stone (Battle of the Sexes)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"

Armie Hammer, "Call Me by Your Name"

Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water"

Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" – GANADOR

Patrick Stewart, "Logan"

Michael Stuhlbarg, "Call Me by Your Name"

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"

Hong Chau, "Downsizing"

Tiffany Haddish, "Girls Trip"

Holly Hunter, "The Big Sick"

Allison Janney, "I, Tonya" – GANADOR

Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"

Octavia Spencer, "The Shape of Water"



MEJOR PELÍCULA EN LENGUA EXTRANJERA

BPM (Beats Per Minute)

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade

The Square

Thelma

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE CIENCIA FICCIÓN O TERROR

Get Out - GANADOR

Blade Runner 2049

It

The Shape of Water

MEJOR CANCIÓN

"Evermore" from "Beauty and the Beast"

"Mystery of Love" from "Call Me by Your Name"

"Remember Me" from "Coco" – GANADOR

"Stand Up for Something" from "Marshall"

"This Is Me" from "The Greatest Showman"

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

"Call Me by Your Name" (James Ivory) – GANADOR

"The Disaster Artist" (Scott Neustadter, Michael H. Weber)

"Mudbound" (Virgil Williams and Dee Rees)

"Molly's Game" (Aaron Sorkin)

"Wonder" (Jack Thorne, Steve Conrad, Stephen Chbosky)







>>>TELEVISION

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

American Gods (Starz)

The Crown (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu) - GANADOR

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC) - GANADOR

Paul Giamatti – Billions (Showtime)

Freddie Highmore – Bates Motel (A&E)

Ian McShane – American Gods (Starz)

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan (Showtime)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander (Starz)

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Claire Foy – The Crown (Netflix)

Tatiana Maslany – Orphan Black (BBC America)

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu) - GANADORA

Robin Wright – House of Cards (Netflix)

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

The Big Bang Theory

Black-ish

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - GANADOR

Modern Family

Patriot

MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Aziz Ansari (Master of None)

Hank Azaria (Brockmire)

Ted Danson (The Good Place) - GANADOR

Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley)

Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

Kristen Bell (The Good Place)

Alison Brie (GLOW)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) - GANADORA

Sutton Foster (Younger)

Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat)

MEJOR MINISERIE

American Vandal

Big Little Lies - GANADOR

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

Godless

The Long Road Home

MEJOR ACTOR EN PELICULA HECHA PARA TV O MINISERIE

Jeff Daniels (Godless)

Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies)

Ewan McGregor (Fargo)

Jack O'Connell (Godless)

Evan Peters (American Horror Story: Cult)

Bill Pullman (The Sinner)

Jimmy Tatro (American Vandal)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN PELICULA HECHA PARA TV O MINISERIE

Jessica Biel (The Sinner)

Alana Boden (I Am Elizabeth Smart)

Carrie Coon (Fargo)

Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)

Jessica Lange (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Mayim Bialik, "The Big Bang Theory" – GANADORA

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Betty Gilpin, "GLOW"

Jenifer Lewis, "Black-ish"

Alessandra Mastronardi, "Master of None"

Rita Moreno, "One Day at a Time"

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERE DE COMEDIA



Tituss Burgess, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

Walton Goggins, "Vice Principals" – GANADOR

Sean Hayes, "Will & Grace"

Marc Maron, "GLOW"

Kumail Nanjiani, "Silicon Valley"

Ed O'Neill, "Modern Family"



MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

David Harbour – Stranger Things (Netflix) - GANADOR

Bobby Cannavale – Mr. Robot (USA)

Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)

Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones (HBO)

Delroy Lindo – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Michael McKean – Better Call Saul (AMC)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO PARA UNA PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN O MINISERIE

Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies (HBO) - GANADOR

Johnny Flynn – Genius (National Geographic)

Benito Martinez – American Crime (ABC)

Alfred Molina – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

David Thewlis – Fargo (FX)

Stanley Tucci – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO PARA UNA PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN O MINISERIE



Laura Dern – Big Little Lies (HBO) - GANADORA

Judy Davis – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Jackie Hoffman – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Regina King – American Crime (ABC)

Michelle Pfeiffer – The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

Mary Elizabeth Winstead – Fargo (FX)

MEJOR PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

"Flint" (Lifetime)

"I Am Elizabeth Smart" (Lifetime)

"The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks" (HBO)

"Sherlock: The Lying Detective" (PBS)

"The Wizard of Lies" (HBO) - GANADORA



