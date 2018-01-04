Y los nominados a los Eddie Awards 2018 son…

Ciudad de México

Guillermo del Toro, con La forma del Agua, Steven Spielberg, con The Post y Christopher Nolan, con Dunkirk, encabezan la lista de nominados en la 68 entrega de los premios Eddie Awards que reconocen a lo mejor de la edición en el séptimo arte.

TE RECOMENDAMOS: Seth Meyers, listo para conducir los Globos de Oro

Otras de los filmes que destacan son Blade Runner 2049, de Denis Villeneuve, y Baby Driver, de Edgar Wright.

Los editores de cine y televisión fueron reconocidos por American Cinema Editors en la lista de nominaciones s.

En el lado televisivo de los Eddie Awards, se destacan Curb Your Enthusiasm, de HBO, Better Call Saul, de AMC, y Fargo, de FX, que recibieron dos nominaciones en sus respectivas categorías.

Mejor Edición de una Película Dramática

Blade Runner 2049

Joe Walker, ACE

Dunkirk

Lee Smith, ACE

Molly's Game

Alan Baumgarten, ACE, Josh Schaeffer & Elliot Graham, ACE

The Post

Michael Kahn, ACE & Sarah Broshar

The Shape of Water

Sidney Wolinsky, ACE

Mejor Edición de una Película de Comedia

Baby Driver

Jonathan Amos, ACE & Paul Machliss, ACE

Get Out

Gregory Plotkin

I, Tonya

Tatiana S. Riegel, ACE

Lady Bird

Nick Houy

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Jon Gregory, ACE

Mejor Edición de una Película Animada

Coco

Steve Bloom

Despicable Me 3

Clair Dodgson

The Lego Batman Movie

David Burrows, ACE, Matt Villa & John Venzon, ACE

Mejor Edición de un Documental

Cries From Syria

Aaron I. Butler

Jane

Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE, Will Znidaric, Brett Morgen

Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold

Ann Collins

LA 92

TJ Martin, Scott Stevenson, Dan Lindsay

Mejor Edición de un documental para Televisión



The Defiant Ones – Part 1

Lasse Järvi, Doug Pray

Five Came Back: The Price of Victory

Will Znidaric

The Nineties – Can We All Get Along?

Inbal Lessner, ACE

Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge – 01

Ben Sozanski, ACE, Geeta Gandbhir; Andy Grieve, ACE

Mejor Edición de una serie de comedia

Black-ish: "Lemons"

John Peter Bernardo, Jamie Pedroza

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: "Josh's Ex-Girlfriend Wants Revenge"

Kabir Akhtar, ACE & Kyla Plewes

Portlandia: "Amore"

Heather Capps, Ali Greer, Jordan Kim

Will & Grace: "Grandpa Jack"

Peter Beyt

Mejor Edición de una serie de Televisión de Paga



Curb Your Enthusiasm: "Fatwa!"

Steven Rasch, ACE

Curb Your Enthusiasm: "The Shucker"

Jonathan Corn, ACE

GLOW: "Pilot"

William Turro, ACE

Veep: "Chicklet"

Roger Nygard, ACE & Gennady Fridman

Mejor Edición de una serie dramática



Better Call Saul: "Chicanery"

Skip Macdonald, ACE

Better Call Saul: "Witness"

Kelley Dixon, ACE & Skip Macdonald, ACE

Fargo: "Aporia"

Henk Van Eeghen, ACE

Fargo: "Who Rules the Land of Denial"

Andrew Seklir, ACE

Mejor Edición de una serie de Drama en Televisión de Paga

Big Little Lies: "You Get What You Need"

David Berman

Game of Thrones: "Beyond the Wall"

Tim Porter, ACE

The Handmaid's Tale: "Offred"

Julian Clarke, ACE & Wendy Hallam Martin

Stranger Things: "The Gate"

Kevin D. Ross, ACE

Mejor Edición de una Miniserie o Imagen en Movimiento para Televisión

Feud: "Pilot"

Adam Penn, ACE & Ken Ramos

Genius: Einstein "Chapter One"

James D. Wilcox

The Wizard of Lies

Ron Patane

Mejor Serie Editadda Sin Scrip

Deadliest Catch: "Lost at Sea"

Rob Butler, ACE & Ben Bulatao, ACE

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: "The Perfect Scientology Family"

Reggie Spangler, Ben Simoff, Kevin Hibbard & Vince Oresman

VICE News Tonight: "Charlottesville: Race & Terror"

Tim Clancy, Cameron Dennis, John Chimples & Denny Thomas

ES

