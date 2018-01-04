Y los nominados a los Eddie Awards 2018 son…

Guillermo del Toro, con La forma del Agua, Steven Spielberg, con The Post y Christopher Nolan, con Dunkirk, encabezan la lista de nominados en la 68 entrega de los premios Eddie Awards que reconocen a lo mejor de la edición en el séptimo arte.
Otras de los filmes que destacan son Blade Runner 2049, de Denis Villeneuve, y Baby Driver, de Edgar Wright.
Los editores de cine y televisión fueron reconocidos por American Cinema Editors en la lista de nominaciones s.
En el lado televisivo de los Eddie Awards, se destacan Curb Your Enthusiasm, de HBO, Better Call Saul, de AMC, y Fargo, de FX, que recibieron dos nominaciones en sus respectivas categorías.
Mejor Edición de una Película Dramática
Blade Runner 2049
Joe Walker, ACE
Dunkirk
Lee Smith, ACE
Molly's Game
Alan Baumgarten, ACE, Josh Schaeffer & Elliot Graham, ACE
The Post
Michael Kahn, ACE & Sarah Broshar
The Shape of Water
Sidney Wolinsky, ACE
Mejor Edición de una Película de Comedia
Baby Driver
Jonathan Amos, ACE & Paul Machliss, ACE
Get Out
Gregory Plotkin
I, Tonya
Tatiana S. Riegel, ACE
Lady Bird
Nick Houy
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Jon Gregory, ACE
Mejor Edición de una Película Animada
Coco
Steve Bloom
Despicable Me 3
Clair Dodgson
The Lego Batman Movie
David Burrows, ACE, Matt Villa & John Venzon, ACE
Mejor Edición de un Documental
Cries From Syria
Aaron I. Butler
Jane
Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE, Will Znidaric, Brett Morgen
Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold
Ann Collins
LA 92
TJ Martin, Scott Stevenson, Dan Lindsay
Mejor Edición de un documental para Televisión
The Defiant Ones – Part 1
Lasse Järvi, Doug Pray
Five Came Back: The Price of Victory
Will Znidaric
The Nineties – Can We All Get Along?
Inbal Lessner, ACE
Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge – 01
Ben Sozanski, ACE, Geeta Gandbhir; Andy Grieve, ACE
Mejor Edición de una serie de comedia
Black-ish: "Lemons"
John Peter Bernardo, Jamie Pedroza
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: "Josh's Ex-Girlfriend Wants Revenge"
Kabir Akhtar, ACE & Kyla Plewes
Portlandia: "Amore"
Heather Capps, Ali Greer, Jordan Kim
Will & Grace: "Grandpa Jack"
Peter Beyt
Mejor Edición de una serie de Televisión de Paga
Curb Your Enthusiasm: "Fatwa!"
Steven Rasch, ACE
Curb Your Enthusiasm: "The Shucker"
Jonathan Corn, ACE
GLOW: "Pilot"
William Turro, ACE
Veep: "Chicklet"
Roger Nygard, ACE & Gennady Fridman
Mejor Edición de una serie dramática
Better Call Saul: "Chicanery"
Skip Macdonald, ACE
Better Call Saul: "Witness"
Kelley Dixon, ACE & Skip Macdonald, ACE
Fargo: "Aporia"
Henk Van Eeghen, ACE
Fargo: "Who Rules the Land of Denial"
Andrew Seklir, ACE
Mejor Edición de una serie de Drama en Televisión de Paga
Big Little Lies: "You Get What You Need"
David Berman
Game of Thrones: "Beyond the Wall"
Tim Porter, ACE
The Handmaid's Tale: "Offred"
Julian Clarke, ACE & Wendy Hallam Martin
Stranger Things: "The Gate"
Kevin D. Ross, ACE
Mejor Edición de una Miniserie o Imagen en Movimiento para Televisión
Feud: "Pilot"
Adam Penn, ACE & Ken Ramos
Genius: Einstein "Chapter One"
James D. Wilcox
The Wizard of Lies
Ron Patane
Mejor Serie Editadda Sin Scrip
Deadliest Catch: "Lost at Sea"
Rob Butler, ACE & Ben Bulatao, ACE
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: "The Perfect Scientology Family"
Reggie Spangler, Ben Simoff, Kevin Hibbard & Vince Oresman
VICE News Tonight: "Charlottesville: Race & Terror"
Tim Clancy, Cameron Dennis, John Chimples & Denny Thomas
