-
976x659
Jay Pharoah
(AFP)
-
976x659
Margot Robbie
(AFP)
-
976x659
Alison Sudol
(AFP)
-
976x659
Diane Kruger
(AFP)
-
976x659
Abbie Cornish
(AFP)
-
976x659
Nick Jonas
(AFP)
-
976x659
Harry Connick Jr.
(AFP)
-
976x659
Kevin Pollak
(AFP)
-
976x659
California .
Las estrellas de cine llegan a los Critics' Choice Awards.
(AFP )
-
976x659
Jessica Chastain
(AFP)
-
976x659
Gal Gadot
(AFP)
-
976x659
Guillermo del Toro
(AFP)
-
976x659
La activista Loung Ung y Angelina Jolie
(AFP)
-
976x659
Joe Keery
(AFP)
-
976x659
Bradley Whitford y Amy Landecker
(AFP)
-
976x659
Diane Kruger y Norman Reedus
(AFP)
-
976x659
California .
Las estrellas de la televisión fueron las primeras en desfilar por la alfombra azul de los Critics' Choice Awards 2018.
(AFP)
-
976x659
Kiernan Shipka
(AFP)
-
976x659
Ted Danson y Mary Steenburgen
(AFP)
-
976x659
Sean Astin
(Reuters)
-
976x659
Jaimie Alexander
(AFP)
-
976x659
Skyler Samuels
(AFP)
-
976x659
David Harbour
(AFP)
-
976x659
Lil Rel Howery
(AFP)
-
976x659
Millicent Simmonds.
(AFP)
-
976x659
Sarah Hyland
(AFP)
-
976x659
Natalia Dyer
(AFP)
-
976x659
Chrissy Metz
(AFP)
-
976x659
Jason Ralph
(AFP)
-
976x659
Madeline Brewer
(AFP)
-
976x659
María Dolores Dieguez y Joseph Fiennes
-
976x659
Niecy Nash
(AFP)