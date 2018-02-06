Autobús de “Dancing with the Stars” choca por tormenta de nieve.

IMPORTANT UPDATE FROM DANCING WITH THE STARS: LIVE! REGARDING TONIGHT’S SHOW IN AMES, IOWA: One of the tour buses transporting cast and crew of “Dancing with the Stars: Live! Light Up The Night” was involved in a multi-car accident this afternoon due to bad weather while en route to Ames, Iowa. All cast and crew members are fine, with some recovering from minor injuries. Given this unforeseen accident, and the fact that the safety and health of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance, tonight's show at Stephens Auditorium in Ames, IA has been cancelled. To anyone involved in the accident, the entire cast sends their best wishes for a speedy recovery, and their deepest apologies to all of the fans who have been waiting to see the show tonight. Information regarding rescheduling and/or refunds will be available soon.

