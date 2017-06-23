30 años del ‘árbol de Joshua’

Larry Mullen Jr., Adam Clayton, David H. Evans (The Edge) y Paul Hewson (Bono) se encuentran celebrando los 30 años de “The Joshua Tree”; el 3 y 4 de octubre próximos pisarán suelo azteca. En lo que llegan, salieron dos reediciones del álbum; la primera incluye un CD en concierto, grabado en el Madison Square Garden el 28 de septiembre de 1987.

Incluye los tracks “Where The Streets Have No Name”, “I Will Follow”, “Trip Through Your Wires”, “I Still Haven´t Found What I´m Looking For”, “MLK”, “Bullet The Blue Sky”, “Running To Stand Still”, “In God´s Country”, “Sunday Bloody Sunday”, “Exit”, “October”, “New Year´s Day”, “Pride (In The Name Of Love)”, “With Or Without You”, “Party Girl”, versión coral de “I Still Haven´t Found What I´m Looking For”, y “40”.

La edición Súper Deluxe añade un tercer CD con versiones remezcladas de “One Tree Hill”, “Bullet The Blue Sky”, “Running To Stand Still”, “Red Hill Mining Town”, “With Or Without You” y “Where The Streets Have No Name”.

Se agrega un cuarto disco compacto con lados B y tomas descartadas: “Luminous Times (Hold on to Love)”, “Walk to the Water”, “Spanish Eyes”, “Deep in the Heart”, “Silver and Gold”, “Sweetest Thing”, “Race Against Time”, “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” (Lillywhite Alternative Mix ‘87), “One Tree Hill Reprise” (Brian Eno 2017 Mix), “Silver and Gold” (Sun City), “Beautiful Ghost/Introduction to Songs of Experience”, “Wave of Sorrow (Birdland)”, “Desert of Our Love”, “Rise Up” y “Drunk Chicken/America”.

A eso se le suman ocho fotografías impresas y un libro de 84 páginas con gráficas de The Edge en la sesión fotográfica en el desierto de Mojave. ¿Quién dijo que el mercado de los discos compactos está muerto?



