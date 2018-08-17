Elton John, Carole King, Barbra Streisand y Paul McCartney son algunos de los cantantes que lamentaron en redes sociales la muerte de Aretha Franklin.
Elton John calificó a Franklin como la "mayor artista de soul de todos los tiempos" y agregó que la muerte de la leyenda musical "es un golpe para todo el mundo que ama la verdadera música: música del corazón, del alma y de la Iglesia".
"Su voz era única, su interpretación del piano (estaba) infravalorada. Fue una de mis pianistas favoritas", declaró. "Tuve la suerte de poder pasar tiempo con ella y ser testigo de su última actuación, una (gala) benéfica para la Fundación Elton John AIDS en la Catedral de San Juan el Divino (en Nueva York)", narró.
"Obviamente no se encontraba bien, no estaba seguro de que pudiera actuar. Pero Aretha lo hizo y arrasó. Cantó y actuó de maravilla y todos lloramos", relató. "La adoraba y veneraba su talento(...) Compartíamos fecha de cumpleaños y esos significaba mucho para mí", reveló John.
"Todo el mundo la extrañará pero siempre se alegrará de su extraordinario legado. La reina ha muerto. Larga vida a la reina", concluyó.
Carole King, coautora de uno de los mayores éxitos de Aretha Franklin, "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,", escribió en Twitter: "Menuda vida. ¡Menudo legado! Tanto amor, respeto y gratitud. D.E.P.", añadiendo un link a esta canción.
Acá te dejamos las reacciones a la muerte de Aretha Franklin:
Elton John
The loss of Aretha Franklin is a blow for everybody who loves real music: Music from the heart, the soul and the Church. Her voice was unique, her piano playing underrated – she was one of my favourite pianists. I was fortunate enough to spend time with her and witness her last performance – a benefit for the Elton John AIDS Foundation at St John The Divine Cathedral. She was obviously unwell, and I wasn’t sure she could perform. But Aretha did and she raised the roof. She sang and played magnificently, and we all wept. We were witnessing the greatest soul artist of all time. I adored her and worshipped her talent. God bless her. My condolences to all her family and friends. We shared the same birthday – and that meant so much to me. The whole world will miss her but will always rejoice in her remarkable legacy. The Queen is dead. Long live the Queen. @arethasings #RIP #ArethaFranklin #QueenOfSoul @ejaf
Carole King
What a life. What a legacy!— Carole King (@Carole_King) August 16, 2018
So much love, respect and gratitude.
R.I.P. @ArethaFranklin https://t.co/400K1U5IHI
Hillary Clinton
"Lamentando la pérdida de @ArethaFranklin, quien compartió su espíritu y talento con el mundo. Merece no sólo nuestro RESPETO sino también nuestra gratitud duradera por abrir nuestros ojos, oídos y corazones. Descansa en paz eterna, mi amiga".
Mourning the loss today of @ArethaFranklin who shared her spirit and talent with the world. She deserves not only our RESPECT but also our lasting gratitude for opening our eyes, ears and hearts. Rest in eternal peace, my friend.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 16, 2018
Barbra Streisand
"Esta foto fue tomada en 2012 cuando Aretha y yo actuamos en una celebración de homenaje para nuestro amigo Marvin Hamlisch. Es difícil concebir un mundo sin ella. No sólo fue una cantante excepcionalmente brillante, sino que su compromiso con los derechos civiles tuvo un impacto indeleble en el mundo".
This photo was taken in 2012 when Aretha & I performed at a tribute celebration for our friend Marvin Hamlisch. It’s difficult to conceive of a world without her. Not only was she a uniquely brilliant singer,but her commitment to civil rights made an indelible impact on the world pic.twitter.com/Px9zVB90MM— Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) August 16, 2018
Paul McCartney
"Tomemos un momento para dar gracias por la hermosa vida de Aretha Franklin, la reina de nuestras almas (queen of our souls), que nos inspiró a todos por muchos años. Será extrañada, pero el recuerdo de su grandeza como música y buen ser humano vivirá con nosotros para siempre".
Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul pic.twitter.com/jW4Gpwfdts— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 16, 2018
Christina Aguilera
"Aretha fue una inspiración eterna para mí y para muchos otros, la reina definitiva, gracias por el don de tu voz, tu música y tu alma inquebrantable".
Aretha was such a timeless inspiration to me and so many others, the ultimate queen, thank you for the gift of your voice, music and unshakeable soul ???????? pic.twitter.com/me3FXBY4WZ— Christina Aguilera (@xtina) August 16, 2018
Lin-Manuel Miranda
"Lo suficientemente afortunado de haber visto a Aretha en vivo exactamente una vez, y fue ésta. Gracias por la música, te estaremos escuchando por siempre".
Lucky enough to have seen Aretha live exactly once, and this was it.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 16, 2018
Thank you for the music, we will be listening to you forever https://t.co/aMHIBFaTAs
Ringo Starr
"Dios bendiga a Aretha Franklin, la Reina del Soul, y paz y amor a su familia".
God bless Aretha Franklin the queen of soul and peace and love to her family ????✌️????????????????☮️— #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) August 16, 2018
Ricky Martin
"Hoy hemos perdido a una de las mejores. Ella siempre será recordada y admirada. Aretha Franklin, descansa en paz. Te amamos".
Today we have lost one of the greatest. She will always be remembered and admired. Aretha Franklin, rest in peace. We love you.— Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) August 16, 2018
Tim Cook
Lamentamos el fallecimiento de Aretha Franklin, la Reina del Soul. Su voz seguirá levantándonos, a través de la música que le dio al mundo. Nuestros pensamientos están con su familia, sus seres queridos y admiradores en todas partes. Toma su mano, precioso Señor, y llévala a casa.
We mourn the passing of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul. Her voice will keep lifting us, through the music she gave the world. Our thoughts are with her family, her loved ones and fans everywhere. Take her hand, precious Lord, and lead her home. ???? pic.twitter.com/I84HTEVZU1— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 16, 2018
ehh