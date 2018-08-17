EDICIONES:
Viernes , 17.08.2018 / 00:04 Hoy

Famosos lamentan muerte de Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin

Figuras como Elton John, Barbra Streisand y Carole King expresaron en Twitter su tristeza ante la muerte de la 'Reina del Soul'.

Aretha Franklin murió a los 76 años (EFE).

Barbra Streisand y otros famosos lamentaron la muerte de Franklin (Especial).

1 / 2
Ciudad de México /

Elton John, Carole King, Barbra Streisand y Paul McCartney son algunos de los cantantes que lamentaron en redes sociales la muerte de Aretha Franklin

Elton John calificó a Franklin como la "mayor artista de soul de todos los tiempos" y agregó que la muerte de la leyenda musical "es un golpe para todo el mundo que ama la verdadera música: música del corazón, del alma y de la Iglesia".

"Su voz era única, su interpretación del piano (estaba) infravalorada. Fue una de mis pianistas favoritas", declaró. "Tuve la suerte de poder pasar tiempo con ella y ser testigo de su última actuación, una (gala) benéfica para la Fundación Elton John AIDS en la Catedral de San Juan el Divino (en Nueva York)", narró.

"Obviamente no se encontraba bien, no estaba seguro de que pudiera actuar. Pero Aretha lo hizo y arrasó. Cantó y actuó de maravilla y todos lloramos", relató. "La adoraba y veneraba su talento(...) Compartíamos fecha de cumpleaños y esos significaba mucho para mí", reveló John.

"Todo el mundo la extrañará pero siempre se alegrará de su extraordinario legado. La reina ha muerto. Larga vida a la reina", concluyó.

Carole King, coautora de uno de los mayores éxitos de Aretha Franklin, "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,", escribió en Twitter: "Menuda vida. ¡Menudo legado! Tanto amor, respeto y gratitud. D.E.P.", añadiendo un link a esta canción.

Acá te dejamos las reacciones a la muerte de Aretha Franklin

Elton John

The loss of Aretha Franklin is a blow for everybody who loves real music: Music from the heart, the soul and the Church. Her voice was unique, her piano playing underrated – she was one of my favourite pianists. I was fortunate enough to spend time with her and witness her last performance – a benefit for the Elton John AIDS Foundation at St John The Divine Cathedral. She was obviously unwell, and I wasn’t sure she could perform. But Aretha did and she raised the roof. She sang and played magnificently, and we all wept. We were witnessing the greatest soul artist of all time. I adored her and worshipped her talent. God bless her. My condolences to all her family and friends. We shared the same birthday – and that meant so much to me. The whole world will miss her but will always rejoice in her remarkable legacy. The Queen is dead. Long live the Queen. @arethasings #RIP #ArethaFranklin #QueenOfSoul @ejaf

A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on


Carole King


Hillary Clinton

"Lamentando la pérdida de @ArethaFranklin, quien compartió su espíritu y talento con el mundo. Merece no sólo nuestro RESPETO sino también nuestra gratitud duradera por abrir nuestros ojos, oídos y corazones. Descansa en paz eterna, mi amiga". 


Barbra Streisand

"Esta foto fue tomada en 2012 cuando Aretha y yo actuamos en una celebración de homenaje para nuestro amigo Marvin Hamlisch. Es difícil concebir un mundo sin ella. No sólo fue una cantante excepcionalmente brillante, sino que su compromiso con los derechos civiles tuvo un impacto indeleble en el mundo". 


Paul McCartney

"Tomemos un momento para dar gracias por la hermosa vida de Aretha Franklin, la reina de nuestras almas (queen of our souls), que nos inspiró a todos por muchos años. Será extrañada, pero el recuerdo de su grandeza como música y buen ser humano vivirá con nosotros para siempre". 


Christina Aguilera

"Aretha fue una inspiración eterna para mí y para muchos otros, la reina definitiva, gracias por el don de tu voz, tu música y tu alma inquebrantable". 


​Lin-Manuel Miranda

"Lo suficientemente afortunado de haber visto a Aretha en vivo exactamente una vez, y fue ésta. Gracias por la música, te estaremos escuchando por siempre". 

Ringo Starr

"Dios bendiga a Aretha Franklin, la Reina del Soul, y paz y amor a su familia". 


Ricky Martin

"Hoy hemos perdido a una de las mejores. Ella siempre será recordada y admirada. Aretha Franklin, descansa en paz. Te amamos". 


Tim Cook

Lamentamos el fallecimiento de Aretha Franklin, la Reina del Soul. Su voz seguirá levantándonos, a través de la música que le dio al mundo. Nuestros pensamientos están con su familia, sus seres queridos y admiradores en todas partes. Toma su mano, precioso Señor, y llévala a casa.

