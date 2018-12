I highly appreciate the sponsors accompanying me in the community projects. Especially, when I came back from Miss Universe 2018, I could feel deeply your love. With the prize award valued at 1,000,000,000 VND from: Nam A Bank, VIFON, Unicorp, Doi Dep.... It is the highest amount of money i got so far. However, my Mom said that in case I didn’t have to earn it hard, I should give this money to others. It was wonderful things I’ve learned from my Mom ❤️ Thus, I want to spend all my prize on developing society and building community campaigns. I desire to make my promise with my beloved village, supporting poor children with scholarships, completing @roomtoread campaign to be able to build more friendly library, as well as supporting female students all over the world. Thank you very much, all of you, from the bottom of my heart ❤️

A post shared by H'Hen Niê (@hhennie.official) on Dec 20, 2018 at 8:26am PST