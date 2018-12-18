Milenio Digital

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas dio a conocer la lista de las películas que ya se encuentran preseleccionadas para ser nominadas al Oscar en nueve categorías, entre ellas Mejor Película Extranjera, en la que figura Roma, de Alfonso Cuarón.

Las nueve películas que buscarán hacerle competencia al trabajo del director mexicano son Birds of Passage, de Colombia; The Guilty, de Dinamarca; Never Look Away, Alemania; Shoplifters, de Japón; Ayka, de Kazajistán; Capernaum, de Libano; Cold War, de Polonia; y Burning, de Corea del Sur.

De estas nueve películas se seleccionarán cinco para ser nominadas y el resultado se dará a conocer el 22 de enero del 2019.

La edición número 91 de los Premios Oscar está programada para el 24 de febrero y se realizará en Los Ángeles.

A continuación te compartimos las categorías que ya cuentan con sus películas preseleccionadas:

Documental

C

harm City





Communion





Crime + Punishment





Dark Money





The Distant Barking of Dogs





Free Solo





Hale County This Morning, This Evening





Minding the Gap Of Fathers and Sons





On Her Shoulders





RBG





Shirkers





The Silence of Others





Three Identical Strangers





Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Corto documental

Black Sheep





End Game





Lifeboat





Los Comandos





My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes





A Night at the Garden





Period End of Sentence

’63 Boycott

Women of the Gulag

Zion

Película extranjera





Colombia, Birds of Passage





Dinamarca, The Guilty





Alemania, Never Look Away





Japón, Shoplifters





Kasajistán, Ayka





Libano, Capernaum





México, Roma





Polonia, Cold War





Corea del Sur, Burning





Maquillaje y peluquería





Black Panther





Bohemian Rhapsody





Border





Mary Queen of Scots





Stan & Ollie





Suspiria





Vice

Música original





Annihilation





Avengers: Infinity War





The Ballad of Buster Scruggs





Black Panther





BlacKkKlansman





Crazy Rich Asians





The Death of Stalin





Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald





First Man





If Beale Street Could Talk





Isle of Dogs





Mary Poppins Returns





A Quiet Place





Ready Player One





Vice

Canción original





“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings”, de The Ballad of Buster Scruggs





“Treasure”, de Beautiful Boy





“All The Stars”, de Black Panther





“Revelation”, de Boy Erased





“Girl In The Movies”, de Dumplin





“We Won’t Move”, de The Hate U Give





“The Place Where Lost Things Go”, de Mary Poppins Returns





“Trip A Little Light Fantastic”, de Mary Poppins Returns





“Keep Reachin’”, de Quincy





“I’ll Fight”, de RBG





“A Place Called Slaughter Race”, de Ralph Breaks the Internet





“OYAHYTT”, de Sorry to Bother You





“Shallow”, de A Star Is Born





“Suspirium”, de Suspiria





“The Big Unknown”, de Widows

Corto animado

Age of Sail





Animal Behaviour





Bao





Bilby





Bird Karma





Late Afternoon





Lost & Found





One Small Step





Pépé le Morse





Weekends

Cortometraje

Caroline





Chuchotage





Detainment





Fauve





Icare





Marguerite





May Day





Mother





Skin





Wale

Efectos visuales

Ant-Man and the Wasp





Avengers: Infinity War





Black Panther





Christopher Robin





First Man





Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom





Mary Poppins Returns





Ready Player One





Solo: A Star Wars Story





Welcome to Marwen









ES







