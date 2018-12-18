La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas dio a conocer la lista de las películas que ya se encuentran preseleccionadas para ser nominadas al Oscar en nueve categorías, entre ellas Mejor Película Extranjera, en la que figura Roma, de Alfonso Cuarón.
Las nueve películas que buscarán hacerle competencia al trabajo del director mexicano son Birds of Passage, de Colombia; The Guilty, de Dinamarca; Never Look Away, Alemania; Shoplifters, de Japón; Ayka, de Kazajistán; Capernaum, de Libano; Cold War, de Polonia; y Burning, de Corea del Sur.
De estas nueve películas se seleccionarán cinco para ser nominadas y el resultado se dará a conocer el 22 de enero del 2019.
La edición número 91 de los Premios Oscar está programada para el 24 de febrero y se realizará en Los Ángeles.
A continuación te compartimos las categorías que ya cuentan con sus películas preseleccionadas:
DocumentalC
harm City
Communion
Crime + Punishment
Dark Money
The Distant Barking of Dogs
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap Of Fathers and Sons
On Her Shoulders
RBG
Shirkers
The Silence of Others
Three Identical Strangers
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Corto documental
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
Los Comandos
My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes
A Night at the Garden
Period End of Sentence
’63 Boycott
Women of the Gulag
Zion
Película extranjera
Colombia, Birds of Passage
Dinamarca, The Guilty
Alemania, Never Look Away
Japón, Shoplifters
Kasajistán, Ayka
Libano, Capernaum
México, Roma
Polonia, Cold War
Corea del Sur, Burning
Maquillaje y peluquería
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Stan & Ollie
Suspiria
Vice
Música original
Annihilation
Avengers: Infinity War
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Crazy Rich Asians
The Death of Stalin
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
First Man
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
A Quiet Place
Ready Player One
Vice
Canción original
“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings”, de The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
“Treasure”, de Beautiful Boy
“All The Stars”, de Black Panther
“Revelation”, de Boy Erased
“Girl In The Movies”, de Dumplin
“We Won’t Move”, de The Hate U Give
“The Place Where Lost Things Go”, de Mary Poppins Returns
“Trip A Little Light Fantastic”, de Mary Poppins Returns
“Keep Reachin’”, de Quincy
“I’ll Fight”, de RBG
“A Place Called Slaughter Race”, de Ralph Breaks the Internet
“OYAHYTT”, de Sorry to Bother You
“Shallow”, de A Star Is Born
“Suspirium”, de Suspiria
“The Big Unknown”, de Widows
Corto animado
Age of Sail
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Bilby
Bird Karma
Late Afternoon
Lost & Found
One Small Step
Pépé le Morse
Weekends
Cortometraje
Caroline
Chuchotage
Detainment
Fauve
Icare
Marguerite
May Day
Mother
Skin
Wale
Efectos visuales
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Christopher Robin
First Man
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Mary Poppins Returns
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Welcome to Marwen
