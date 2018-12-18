EDICIONES:
Martes , 18.12.2018 / 10:50

Conoce las películas que están preseleccionadas al Oscar

Premios Oscar 2019

Te compartimos las ocho categorías que ya tienen a sus películas preseleccionadas para la edición número 91 de los Premios Oscar 2019.

'Roma' se estrenó en Netflix el viernes.

Ciudad de México /

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas dio a conocer la lista de las películas que ya se encuentran preseleccionadas para ser nominadas al Oscar en nueve categorías, entre ellas Mejor Película Extranjera, en la que figura Roma, de Alfonso Cuarón. 

Las nueve películas que buscarán hacerle competencia al trabajo del director mexicano son Birds of Passage, de Colombia; The Guilty, de Dinamarca; Never Look Away, Alemania; Shoplifters, de Japón; Ayka, de Kazajistán; Capernaum, de Libano; Cold War, de Polonia; y Burning, de Corea del Sur. 

De estas nueve películas se seleccionarán cinco para ser nominadas y el resultado se dará a conocer el 22 de enero del 2019. 

La edición número 91 de los Premios Oscar está programada para el 24 de febrero y se realizará en Los Ángeles. 

A continuación te compartimos las categorías que ya cuentan con sus películas preseleccionadas: 

Documental

C

harm City


Communion


Crime + Punishment


Dark Money


The Distant Barking of Dogs


Free Solo


Hale County This Morning, This Evening


Minding the Gap Of Fathers and Sons


On Her Shoulders


RBG


Shirkers


The Silence of Others


Three Identical Strangers


Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Corto documental

Black Sheep


End Game


Lifeboat


Los Comandos


My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes


A Night at the Garden


Period End of Sentence

’63 Boycott

Women of the Gulag

Zion

Película extranjera


Colombia, Birds of Passage


Dinamarca, The Guilty


Alemania, Never Look Away


Japón, Shoplifters


Kasajistán, Ayka


Libano, Capernaum


México, Roma


Polonia, Cold War


Corea del Sur, Burning


Maquillaje y peluquería


Black Panther


Bohemian Rhapsody


Border


Mary Queen of Scots


Stan & Ollie


Suspiria


Vice

Música original


Annihilation


Avengers: Infinity War


The Ballad of Buster Scruggs


Black Panther


BlacKkKlansman


Crazy Rich Asians


The Death of Stalin


Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald


First Man


If Beale Street Could Talk


Isle of Dogs


Mary Poppins Returns


A Quiet Place


Ready Player One


Vice

Canción original


“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings”, de The Ballad of Buster Scruggs


“Treasure”, de Beautiful Boy


“All The Stars”, de Black Panther


“Revelation”, de Boy Erased


“Girl In The Movies”, de Dumplin


“We Won’t Move”, de The Hate U Give


“The Place Where Lost Things Go”, de Mary Poppins Returns


“Trip A Little Light Fantastic”, de Mary Poppins Returns


“Keep Reachin’”, de Quincy


“I’ll Fight”, de RBG


“A Place Called Slaughter Race”, de Ralph Breaks the Internet


“OYAHYTT”, de Sorry to Bother You


“Shallow”, de A Star Is Born


“Suspirium”, de Suspiria


“The Big Unknown”, de Widows

Corto animado

Age of Sail


Animal Behaviour


Bao


Bilby


Bird Karma


Late Afternoon


Lost & Found


One Small Step


Pépé le Morse


Weekends

Cortometraje

Caroline


Chuchotage


Detainment


Fauve


Icare


Marguerite


May Day


Mother


Skin


Wale

Efectos visuales

Ant-Man and the Wasp


Avengers: Infinity War


Black Panther


Christopher Robin


First Man


Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom


Mary Poppins Returns


Ready Player One


Solo: A Star Wars Story


Welcome to Marwen



ES



